Live Oak took care of its first postseason opponent Tuesday with an 8-1 win over Las Plumas in the opening round of the Northern Section girls tennis playoffs.
The No. 3 Lions (12-2) continue section playoffs Wednesday, Oct. 30 in Redding at second-seeded University Prep.
Live Oak switches gears Thursday for the Butte View League tournament beginning at 9 a.m. at Yuba City Racquet Club.
The tournament continues on Friday.
Against LP, the section’s six-seed, Live Oak swept its four singles matches (Lizzy Allen 6-2, 6-0, Jessie Patrick 6-3, 6-2, Erica Valadez 6-1, 6-3, Nataly Ayala 6-4, 6-2, Erika Angel 6-1, 6-2).
In doubles, Allen and Valadez won its best-two-of-three match, 7-6, 6-1; Patrick and Ayala 6-1, 4-6, 6-1; and Roxy Lopez and Angel 6-0, 6-3.
River Valley 6, Antelope 3
The Falcons girls tennis team closed out their season on Tuesday with a league win over Antelope, 6-3.
Singles winners for River Valley were Hanna Abe (6-1, 6-2), Janeli Vargas (6-0, 6-2), Lydia Soto (6-2, 6-0), Relina Xiong (6-1, 6-0) and Susan Yang (6-4, 6-0).
In doubles, Manroop Thindal and Mehmeet Kullar won 6-4, 6-0.
River Valley finishes the season with a 9-7 record overall.
Volleyball
Colusa 3, Willows 2
In one of the most entertaining volleyball matches of the year to this point, the RedHawks avenged a loss from earlier in the season to outlast the Honkers 25-20, 33-31,17-25, 20-25,15-13 and force a three-way tie in the Sacramento Valley League.
Hannah Taylor in one of her best games yet hammered 13 kills including the game winner to lead the RedHawks at the net while Carly Lay added 11 kills in the five set thriller.
Annie Lay turned in another stellar performance directing the offense handing out 22 assists while on defense Cynthia Velazquez made a team high 17 digs.
Also contributing in the back row was Reese Roper and Amber Morales who finished with 16 and 14 digs respectively.
Colusa (25-14, 5-2) next plays on Thursday in Winters.
East Nicolaus 3, Williams 0
The Spartand made quick work of Williams on Tuesday defeating the Yellowjackets in three sets: 25-5, 25-3 and 25-11.
Leading the Spartans was Savy Price with seven kills and one block. Dishing out all the help was Shaye Wininger who finished with 19 assists.
East Nicolaus (13-7, 7-1) will play at Hamilton on Thursday.
COLLEGE
Women’s Soccer
Los Medanos 4, Yuba 0
The Yuba College women’s soccer team suffered a tough loss on Tuesday as it fell by a four goal margin on the road.
The 49ers (4-3-1) will hope to bounce back when they host Napa on Friday.