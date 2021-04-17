Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 9 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6560. Due to high school football, submissions on Friday may be held until next week.
Baseball
Marysville 11, Lindhurst 4
Jaxon Finley struck out five and allowed just three hits to help Marysville topple its rival Lindhurst, 11-4 Friday.
Jeremiah Henderson went 3-3 at the plate with 3 runs scored and a run batted in. Cooper Williams added two hits for Marysville (6-2).
Softball
Roseville 3, Yuba City 1
Roseville scored two in the seventh to overtake Yuba City on the road Friday.
Jordy Martins and Monica Michell each had two hits, while Martins drove in the lone run for the Honkers, who fell to 3-3 overall and 1-1 in league.
Yuba City is at River Valley at 4 p.m. Monday.
Sutter 5, Center 2
The Huskies stayed undefeated Friday with a 5-2 win over Center of Antelope in a nonleague game.
Sutter is home Tuesday to tackle Chico at 4 p.m. in the first of a home -and-home series with the Panthers. Sutter is at Chico Thursday.
Boys basketball
Bella Vista 92, Yuba City 85
The Honkers lost their season opener in double overtime to Bella Vista, 92-85.
Jalen Hale led Yuba City with 32 points and eight assists. Gerardo Avila chipped in a double-double of 20 points and 15 rebounds in defeat.
Prep football
Sutter 35, Las Plumas 14
Quarterbacks Landon Cooper and Trevor Eck combined to complete 4-of-11 passes, with Eck hitting Cooper on a touchdown strike to help Sutter stay unbeaten with a 35-14 win over Las Plumas Friday.
Cooper also rushed the ball seven times for 39 yards and a touchdown. Daniel Cummings accrued 77 yards on 11 carries for the defending Division III champions.
Sutter (4-0) is scheduled to close out the spring at Wheatland Friday
Fly fishing
The International Fly Fishing Film Festival, coming virtually to all of California beginning Wednesday, April 21.
It features 10 films, 6- to 16-minutes in length, from all corners of the globe showcasing the passion, lifestyle, and culture of fly fishing.
Admission to the California Fly Fishing Film Festival is $15 and may be accessed at https://bit.ly/3snhW8V.
Viewers may log on to the site anytime within 48 hours of the 6 p.m. showing.
Once logged in, access to the film will be granted for 7 days. In addition to the films, there will be fly-fishing product giveaways and other promotions at the event.
For more information and film trailers, visit flyfilmfest.com.