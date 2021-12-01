Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 9 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6560. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.
Prep boys basketball
Marysville 75, Oroville 40
The Indians improved to 4-0, thanks to 22 points from Joshua Brown and 14 points off the hand of Jaxon Finley, to defeat Oroville by double digits.
Marysville coach Stan Easter said defense sparked the team in the second quarter.
“Khris Bridgers’ defense set a tone for us defensively with two big blocks to get us going,” Easter said.
Marysville (4-0) opens the Wheatland Tournament today (Thursday) against Natomas at 6:30 p.m.
Pl. Valley 80, River Valley 55
River Valley’s Sukhi Judge posted a double-double of 12 points and 10 rebounds to lead RV (1-1) in a loss Tuesday.
Jacob Branum added 14 points and seven rebounds.
RV continues the Nevada Union tournament against Carson (Nevada) at 5:30 p.m. today.
Sutter 50, East Nicolaus 14
Amrin Mann led the way with 17 for Sutter in its season-opening win Tuesday. Naseem Bhatti chipped in 13 points and four assists. Reed Scott added eight for the Huskies (1-0).
Sutter takes on Mount Shasta in tournament action at 7:30 p.m. today.
Prep girls basketball
Marysville 42, Oroville 38
Marysville won its third straight game to open the season Tuesday over Oroville.
Krystal Briggs posted a team-high 17 points and 11 rebounds. Danae Kenney added eight points, eight assists and five rebounds.
The Indians open the Live Oak three-day tournament today.
Live Oak 47, Biggs 36
Hailey Medeiros scored 22 points, Tanya Dulai added 17 in the win for the Lions.
Live Oak continues its own tournament today.
Men’s basketball
Yuba College 95, Shasta 72
The 49ers won their fourth straight game Tuesday with a double-digit win at home over Shasta College in a nonconference showdown in Linda.
Yuba improved to 4-3 heading into another test with perennial state power City College of San Francisco Dec. 8 beginning at 6 p.m. in Linda.
Women’s basketball
Laney 89, Yuba College 62
Yuba dropped its fourth straight game – the team’s conference opener – earlier this week at Laney College.
Yuba fell to 0-1 in the Bay Valley and 3-4 overall.
Jordan Patterson-Reid scored a team-high 16 for the 49ers.
Yuba is at Ohlone Saturday at 4 p.m.