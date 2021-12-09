Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 5 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6560. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.
Prep girls basketball
Marysville 48, Sutter 26
The Indians opened up Oroville’s Duard Millet Tournament with a win over Sutter Wednesday.
Sophia Rogers scored a 11, Danae Keeney added nine for Marysville (5-1).
Sutter fell to 2-3.
Yuba City 53, Lindhurst 17
The Honkers improved to 5-1 with a double-digit win at Lindhurst Wednesday.
Yuba City’s Angela Gomez grabbed a team-high 10 points in her first varsity start, head coach Dan Hicks said.
Gomez added 4 points.
Prep boys basketball
Three mid-valley teams began play at Live Oak’s Ron Pritchard Tournament Wednesday. Sutter fell to Placer, 70-37, Lindhurst beat Oroville 57-40 behind 20 from Jaz Singh, and Live Oak lost to Hamilton 56-37.
Men’s basketball
CCSF 91, Yuba College 69
The 49ers were beaten for the second time this season by one of the best in the state, City College of San Francisco, Wednesday night in a nonleague on the Linda campus.
Yuba trailed 47-34 at the break, despite a team-high 24 points from Marysville grad Jacob Henry. Darrius Kendall added 13 for the 49ers (4-4).
Yuba shot just over 30 percent for the game, while CCSF converted 55.2 percent of its attempts.
Yuba hosts San Jose (9-2) at 3 p.m. Saturday in Linda.