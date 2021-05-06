Prep baseball
Marysville 22, Live Oak 0 (5)
Jaxon Finley was 3-4 with a triple and 3 RBI, Devon Conway 3-4 with a triple and Kyle Kendall 2-3 with an RBI, leading Marysville to the dominating win at Live Oak Thursday.
Jeremiah Henderson was the winning pitcher going 3 innings and striking out 7 batters.
Marysville (12-4) is at Lindhurst today (Friday) at 4 p.m.
Lincoln 9, Yuba City 4
Matt Hernandez and Landon Comer collected the lone hits for the Honkers in defeat.
Prep softball
Marysville 13, Lindhurst 1 (5)
Andi Duff went 2-3 with a couple RBI, while Sophia Tyler added a hit and produced three runs as Marysville rolled its rival, 13-1 in five innings.
Birdie Galaviz allowed one earned run on two hits, striking out seven.
Marysville improved to 11-2.
Girls soccer
Yuba City 1, Lindhurst 0
Lorelai Miller scored the game winner with about seven minutes left, prevailing YC over Lindhurst Thursday.
YC coach Jerry Schicht said the Honkers were on the attack almost the entire night, yet only converted one goal.
Schicht credited his midfield and frontline play with the win.
Yuba City is 3-7.
Boys basketball
Western Sierra 68, Faith Christian 45
David Dillasenor dropped in a team-high 20 points, while Daniel Wickline provided 11 in the loss.
Faith Christian is 0-1 on the year.
College baseball
Due to COVID-19 protocol, Yuba College’s doubleheader was rescheduled for today (Friday) at Los Medanos. Saturday will feature a single game between the schools.