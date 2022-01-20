Prep boys basketball
Marysville 68, Bear River 63
Playing its first game in nearly a month, the Marysville High varsity boys basketball team edged Bear River on the road Wednesday, 68-63.
The victory moved the Indians to 14-3 overall and 1-0 in Pioneer Valley League action.
Marysville hosts Center in the nightcap of a Friday night doubleheader that starts with the girls at 5 p.m., according to MaxPreps.com.
Marysville got off to a slow start Wednesday, trailing 13-11 after the first quarter. Sophomore Bradford Pietz, making his varsity debut, sparked the Indians with a couple 3-pointers, turning it around in the second and giving Marysville a 33-27 lead at halftime.
Khris Bridgers led the team with 16 points and six rebounds, Landin Parks added 14 points and seven rebounds.
Women’s basketball
Yuba College 72, Napa 40
Raenette McCrae dropped 21 points on 10-for-23 shooting to lead the Yuba College women’s basketball team to a commanding win at home over Napa Wednesday.
McCrae also had 12 rebounds and seven steals. She was aided by 14 points from the hand of Yuba City product Sienna Hundal and 13 by YC native Zianna Hundal.
Edith Quuintana chipped in 10 for Yuba College (6-7, 2-1 Bay Valley).
Yuba will not play again until Jan. 24 after Friday’s home game against Laney was postponed due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, according to Athletic Director Erick Burns.
Men’s basketball
Yuba College 90, Napa 74
The 49ers stayed right on the heels of conference-leader and state-ranked Contra Costa with a double-digit win over Napa Valley at home Wednesday night.
Yuba went to 9-6 overall and 3-0 in Bay Valley play.
Head coach Doug Cornelius said the key to Wednesday’s win was a 15-3 second-half run sparked by Marysville grad Jacob Henry.
Henry netted 29 points, while Konner Baroni chipped in 13 and Jonah Roth added three 3-pointers to finish with 15 points.
Yuba hosts College of Alameda at 6 p.m. tonight (Friday).
Sports programming
Beginning with the 2022 season, Republic FC and FOX40 will partner to expand the club’s broadcast presence and reach more soccer fans throughout the Sacramento and Yuba-Sutter region. FOX40 will become the Official Broadcast Partner of Republic FC and serve as the home of the club’s USL Championship matches. Republic FC’s ninth USL Championship season will kick off on March 12 against El Paso Locomotive FC at Heart Health Park.
For the first time in club history, matches will be available to stream for free through FOX40’s mobile app at FOX40.com/Apps as well as on smart televisions and through FOX40.com. Beginning with the March 12 season opener, matches will be available on FOX40’s Antenna TV affiliate digital channel, over-the-air at 40.2, on Comcast Cable channel 382, Charter Communications channel 199, Volcano Vision channel 441, and Consolidated Communications channel 172. Select games will be available on KTXL FOX40 and will be announced after match times have been selected.
This season also marks the first time in club history that every home and away match will be made available for fans to watch, pending changes to the league’s national broadcast schedule.
