Prep softball
Marysville 15, Nevada Union 3
Maya Larsen totaled 2-4 at the plate with a home run, double and three runs batted in to propel Marysville over Nevada Union on the road Wednesday in five innings.
Isabella Mendoza finished 2-4 with three RBI, while Liberty Quillin added a couple hits and a RBI for Marysville (10-2).
Jenissa Conway collected a homer, while Mikayla Haggard produced two hits and a run against the Miners (2-7).
Birdie Galaviz was the winning pitcher, firing three innings with three strikeouts.
Yuba City 8, River Valley 2
Jordy Martins, Reagan Chan, Gillian Renzullo each had two hits, while Renzullo drove in a pair to guide Yuba City to the 8-2 win over its rival River Valley Wednesday.
Cali Niccum tallied a two-run home run, while Delaney Amarel collected two RBI for Yuba City (8-5).
In the circle, Allyssa Williams pitched a complete-game, allowing zero earned runs on three hits with five strikeouts.
Sutter 5, Elk Grove 2
The Huskies stayed unbeaten with a win at Elk Grove Wednesday.
Sutter (13-0) travels to Lassen for a Saturday doubleheader beginning at noon.
Madison Schamanski and Ella Jolley each went 3-4, while the freshman Schmanski drove in a couple runs to lead Sutter’s bats.
Freshmen Morgan Heggstrom and Olivia Bauer powered two hits apiece against Elk Grove.
In the circle, junior Riley Wickum struck out eight during a complete game effort.
Prep baseball
Marysville 9, Lindhurst 1
Jack Howsley was extremely economical Wednesday, pitching a complete game in only 66 pitches, according to Marysville head coach Bill Rollins.
Rollins said it came down to less than 10 pitches an inning.
At the plate, Jesse Reyes was 2-2 with a couple runs scored, while Devon Conway finished 2-3 with a double, a run batted in and two runs scored.
Marysville improved to 11-4 on the year.
Minor League Baseball
The Sacramento River Cats formally announced their 2021 opening day roster as regular season baseball returns to Sacramento today (Thursday).
The River Cats will kick off the season with a road series against the Las Vegas Aviators and Oklahoma City Dodgers before returning home to host the Reno Aces on May 20. Due to local safety guidelines surrounding COVID-19, home games at Sutter Health Park will have reduced capacity to encourage proper social distancing.
Additionally, face coverings must be worn and all tickets must be purchased online as the Tri Counties Bank Ticket Office will not be open. Fans can guarantee seats for the 2021 regular season by purchasing a membership plan at rivercats.com, by calling the River Cats ticket hotline at (916) 371-HITS (4487), or emailing tickets@rivercats.com.
The team’s opening-day roster today is as follows:
PITCHERS: Daniel Alvarez, Anthony Banda, Silvino Bracho, Kervin Castro, Tyler Cyr, Luis Gonzalez, Trevor Gott, Scott Kazmir, Dominic Leone, Yunior Marte, Phil Pfeifer, Gregory Santos, Jimmie Sherfy, Nick Tropeano, Shun Yamaguchi.
INFIELDERS: Fabian Peña, Chadwick Tromp, Arismendy Alcántara, Justin Bour, Thairo Estrada, Jason Krizan, Mitchell Tolman.
OUTFIELDERS: Bryce Johnson, Joe McCarthy, Drew Robinson.
Junior varsity score
Yuba City 18, Colusa 11
Mariah Rosales went 4-5 with a home run and 3 RBI. Bella McCleary had multiple hits with a home run and 3 RBI.
In the circle, Anabel Garcia got the win, striking out three.
Tuesday’s results
Prep baseball
Yuba City 14, Rio Linda 1
Landon Comer went 2-3 with four runs batted in and a double, Tre Henry added a home run and double to help Yuba City blow out Rio Linda in five innings.
Henry finished 3-4, scored three runs and collected three RBI for the Honkers (7-12).
Jayke Gonzalez pitched a team-high three innings and allowed one run on two hits with four strikeouts.
Yuba City’s upcoming series with Bella Vista was scrapped due to a positive COVID test revealed within Bella Vista’s program, according to YC head coach Dave Rodriguez.
To fill the hole in its schedule, YC will play at Lincoln in a nonleague single-game beginning at 4 p.m. today (Thursday).
