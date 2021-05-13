Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 9 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6560.
Marysville Raceway continues its weekly racing series on Saturday, May 15.
Pit gates open at 3 p.m., with racing to follow at 6 p.m.
The 360 Sprint Cars, Sports Mods, and Hobby Stocks will all be present on race day.
To buy tickets, go to marysvilleraceway.com. Tickets for adults are $17, $15 for junior and seniors and $8 for kids.
Fan capacity will be limited to 25 percent, which equates to 800 in the grandstands and 200 in the pit.
Prep baseball
Inderkum 14, Yuba City 6
YC pitchers walked 10 and hit two batters Thursday in a league loss to the Tigers.
Head coach Dave Rodriguez said Inderkum scored eight runs off the free passes. At the plate, Bryson Reif went 2-3 with a double and added three runs batted in. Tre Henry finished 2-4 with a double.
YC (8-14) and Inderkum meet again in the rubber match at 6 p.m. today (Friday) at Winship Field.
Prep softball
East Nic 5, Marysville 4
Marysville was nipped by East Nic (13-1) Thursday in a one-run game at East Nicolaus.
Marysville (13-5) had six players collect a hit each. In the circle, Birdie Galaviz pitched all six and allowed five earned runs on eight hits. She struck out three.
East Nicolaus’ stats were unavailable by deadline.
College baseball
Yuba 7, Mendocino 6
Michael Benevides homered in the top of the ninth to give Yuba College the win Thursday on the road.
Austin Dorman registered the win on the mound. He pitched 7-⅓ innings, allowed four runs on five hits and struck out two. Tommy Smith came in to pitch the final 1-⅔ innings to close it out.
Yuba College (5-7) concludes the series with a Friday doubleheader beginning at noon in Mendocino.
Fans are not allowed at Mendocino College per COVID-19 protocol, Yuba head coach Jason Hampton said.
The game will be livestreamed at www.facebook.com/mendobaseball.