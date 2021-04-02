Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 9 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6560. Due to high school football, submissions on Friday may be held until next week.
Due to the county’s drop into the red tier, Marysville Raceway is permitted to once again open its grandstands to a maximum 800 fans for Saturday’s weekly racing series.
Grandstands at the raceway have a capacity for 3,500 fans.
Winged 360 sprint cars, dwarf cars and limited late models are scheduled for this Saturday, with pit gates opening at 3 p.m. and grandstands at 5 p.m.
Racing begins about 6 p.m., according to a news release.
“There is still nothing like sitting in the stands, smelling the fumes and seeing the dirt fly,” said Dennis Gage via the release. “We are excited to have families safely return back to the race track and enjoy an exciting night of live entertainment.”
According to the release, fans are reminded to keep socially distant from other parties while inside the facility.
Masks are recommended.
Marysville Raceway also unveiled a new online ticket sale platform for the fans. To purchase tickets visit www.marysvilleraceway.com and then click on the tickets tab. Tickets purchased online are $15 for adults, $13 for juniors and seniors and $6 for kids. There is a $2 fee associated with the purchase.
Tickets purchased the day of the event will be $17 for adults, $15 for juniors and seniors and $8 for children.
Boys golf
River Valley 202, Inderkum 222 (Peach Tree)
Amrit Ghoman led the way with a two-over 34, followed by Wyatt Biehle’s four-over 40. Jack Thiara rounded out the top scorers with a five-over par 41.
River Valley (1-1) opens its league tournament April 19 at Catta Verdera Country Club in LIncoln.
Softball
Sutter 9, River Valley 2
Morgan Heggstrom 3-4 with a home run, while Olivia Bauer finished 4-5 to help guide Sutter to a 9-2 road win over River Valley Thursday.
Isabel Gildea added three hits in four at-bats, while Meadow Topete connected on a 3-run home run in the win.
Riley Wickum struck out nine to notch the victory in the circle for Sutter (4-0).
The Huskies host Lindhurst after spring break on April 13.
Girls soccer
Las Plumas 2, Sutter 1
Swaisy Van Dusen scored the lone goal for Sutter, keeper Gabrielle Katz had nine saves in defeat.
Baseball
Marysville 10, River Valley 0 (6 inn.)
Marysville routed the Falcons 10-0 in six innings Thursday.
Cole Tyler and Jeremiah Henderson each went 2-4 and drove in runs for starter Matthew Haggard.
Haggard fired a complete-game 2-hitter with four strikeouts. He used just 72 pitches.
“The game was tied at zero going into the fourth inning,” Marysville coach Bill Rollins said. “Then, we scored eight runs in the fourth and two in the sixth.
Rollins credited RV starter Evan Hilleary for keeping Marysville off-balance through the first few innings.
Marysville improved to 3-0.
College volleyball
William Carey 3, Florida College 1
William Carey Volleyball improved to 16-3 overall and 11-2 in conference play, defeating the Falcons of Florida College in four sets Thursday.
Sutter High product and Carey setter Gillian Tripp finished with 51 assists.
Carey is back Saturday to wrap up conference play against Brewton-Parker College.