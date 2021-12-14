Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 5 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6560. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.
Prep girls basketball
Marysville 81, Faith Christian 10
Janelle Smith dropped in 31 points and added 14 rebounds and five blocks Monday as the Indians improved to 8-1 with the win.
Sophia Rogers registered a double-double of 16 points and 11 assists for Marysville.
Marysville opens the Sutter tournament Thursday against River Valley beginning at 4:30 p.m.
Faith Christian fell to 3-4 on the year.
Yuba City finishes third in Woodland
Yuba City girls basketball took home a third-place trophy from the Woodland Tournament last weekend.
Timira Blackwell and Karine Dhaliwal were named to the all-tournament team.
Colusa fourth place in Durham
The RedHawks fell to Yreka, 48-45, in the third place game last weekend in Durham.
Colusa (5-4) was led by Danica Chavez and Reese Roper. Chavez led all scorers with 16 in the third-place game. Roper posted her third double-double in the tournament with 13 points and 13 rebounds. Both earned all-tournament.
Live Oak 40, Lindhurst 21
The Lions (3-2) took down Lindhurst on Friday in a nonleague game.
Tanya Dulai led the team with 19 points, followed by Hailey Medeiros with eight points and five steals.
Prep boys basketball
Chico 76, Marysville 71
The Indians dropped their first game of the season in overtime last weekend in the finals of the Les Schwab tournament.
Marysville coach Stan Easter said the team’s three turnovers in OT were crucial in the defeat.
Marysville fell to 10-1 on the year.
Prep girls soccer
Yuba City 7, River Valley 0
Lorelai Miller led YC offensively in its blowout of rival RV Friday night
YC improved to 6-2-1 overall and 1-0-1 in the Capital Valley Conference.
Prep wrestling
Guillermo Gomez of East Nicolaus won the Battle of the Buttes over the weekend at River Valley.
Gomez pinned all three of his opponents, en route to a gold medal. Junior Truman Lizardo finished sixth at 138-pounds.