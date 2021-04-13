Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 9 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6560. Due to high school football, submissions on Friday may be held until next week.
Birdie Galaviz fired a complete-game two-hit shutout with five strikeouts and collected a solo home run, helping Marysville beat Chico, 6-0 Tuesday.
Jenissa Conway was 2-4 with a double and triple, while Sophia Tyler finished 2-4 at the plate with a double and RBI.
Marysville (4-0) hosts Las Plumas at 4 p.m. Thursday.
East Nicolaus 2, Yuba City 0
East Nic hurler Meika Lauppe got the win allowing only one hit over seven innings and striking out 13. The Spartan defense never let a Honker baserunner past first base and contributed with eight infield ground ball outs. Yuba City’s Allyssa Wiliams earned the Honkers’ lone hit in the loss.
In the circle, Williams went six innings, allowed two earned runs on four hits and struck out nine.
Yuba City is at Lindhurst at 4 p.m. today (Wednesday).
East Nicolaus moves to (2-0) and will take the dirt again April 20 against Live Oak.
Yuba City junior varsity lost 13-12.
Wheatland 7, River Valley 2
Wheatland’s Hallie Prather (2-4, two doubles, two runs scored), Zereniti Sousa 3-3 two doubles two RBIs) and Victoria Markiewitz (1-2, double, two RBIs) as the Pirates dropped River Valley, 7-2.
Prather pitched a complete game with five strikeouts.
Wheatland (3-4) is at Live Oak (1-0) today.
Sutter 18, Lindhurst 0 (5 inn.)
Meadow Topete 2-3 with a double, while Sydney Cavazos collected a pair of hits with two RBI to help Sutter to the five-inning win.
Alyssa Nott finished 3-4 with four RBI.
Olivia Bauer got the win in the circle with 14 strikeouts.
Sutter (5-0) is at Center Friday.
Girls soccer
Live Oak 19, Pierce 0
Bella Goodson and Baylee Alvarado each netted seven goals in a 19-0 Live Oak victory.
Maya Goodson added five scores for Live Oak (5-0-1).
The Lions host Winters at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Sutter 9, Gridley 0
Swaisy Van Dusen scored six goals, while Brianna Lopez, Kylie LeMaster, and Kaylynne Turner each added one to spur Sutter to the 9-0 win.
Goalkeeper Brooklynne Darrach had two assists and three saves in goal.
Sutter is at Marysville today.
Girls volleyball
PV JV 3, Sutter 2
Sutter lost in 5 to the Pleasant Valley junior varsity (25-15, 25-23, 18-25,22-25, 9-15).
Katelyn Heraty collected 9 aces, 7 kills, 1 block and 7 digs. Cassidy Lang had 8 kills, 3 digs. Carlie Reische finished with 5 kills, 3 blocks and an ace. Kayla Nichols accrued 3 kills, 12 digs. Katie Mar had 12 assists, 4 digs. Hannah Taylor had 8 assists, 1 ace.
Sutter plays at Wheatland Thursday at 6 p.m.
Over the weekend
College baseball
Yuba College opened its season with a pair of wins over Mendocino, 6-3 and 8-4.
Top performers in game one: Jared Palmyra 2-3, Tommy Smith winning pitcher.
In the nightcap, Matt Weidkamp earned the win on the mound. Palmyra went 2-3 at the plate. In two games Palmyra was 4-6 with a double, triple and four RBI.