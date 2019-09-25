The Marysville and Lindhurst volleyball teams faced off on Wednesday night for a hardwood edition of the Battle of the Bell. Ultimately, it was the Indians who won the bragging rights as they defeated the Blazers in a three-set sweep: 25-15, 25-9 and 25-19.
The Indians were led by Corrine Matthews with 21 assists, Caroline Matthews with 14 kills and Haleigh Washburn with six aces.
“The girls played great tonight, so hopefully we can use this momentum moving forward,” Indians’ assistant coach Tom Sanchez said.
As for the Blazers, head coach Tommy Xiong is ready to get back to work on the basics.
“The team played great, but was not able to pass consistently which made the game harder for us to score tonight,” Xiong said.
Both teams will be back in action on Monday when Marysville (11-10, 1-1) travels to Foothill and Lindhurst (0-8, 0-2) hosts Colfax.
COLLEGE
Yuba 3, Alameda 2
The 49ers volleyball programs captured a five-set thriller on Wednesday night as they bested Alameda by scores of 14-25, 21-25, 25-19, 25-21 and 15-5.
"The ladies played with a lot of heart tonight. We started slow in games one and two, but we came back strong in games three through five," head coach Julia Coats said.
The 49ers were led by Sarah Hankins with 18 assists and 11 kills as well as Ellexia Xiong who added 13 digs and nine kills. Jasmine Pamma also chipped in with 10 kills.
Yuba (4-5, 2-1) will play at Napa Valley College on Friday.