The Indians welcomed the Sutter Huskies in for a non-league match on Wednesday night, but Marysville would fall in four sets as Sutter won by scores of 26-24, 25-8, 25-23 and 25-18.
The Huskies were led by multiple players including Maddie Kunkle, who notched eight kills and 15 assists. Other notable stat lines came from Mikenzi Johnson with four aces and seven kills; Carlie Reische with five kills and four blocks; Amber Alexander with eight digs and Jaya Bains with ten assists.
As for the Indians, despite the loss Marysville was led by Corrine Matthews with 18 assists, Caroline Matthews with ten kills and Hallie Washburn with eight blocks.
Marysville (0-4) will travel to Oroville today while the Huskies (7-2) will host Pioneer on Sept. 10.
Colusa 3, Williams 0
After dropping a heartbreaker to Sutter on Tuesday, the RedHawks bounced back last night by sweeping county rival Williams in straight sets 25-15, 25-13 and 25-10.
Annie Lay turned in another consistent performance recording 19 assists and six kills to lead Colusa.
In the front row, Amber Morales had a team high ten kills with Hannah Taylor tallying nine.
On defense, Cynthia Velasquez made six digs for the RedHawks (6-8) who next take the court on Sept. 10 when they host Wheatland.
COLLEGE
Men’s Soccer
Yuba 2, Shasta 1
The Yuba College men’s soccer team defeated Shasta by a close one-goal margin on Wednesday, 2-1.
The 49ers gave up the first goal to Shasta in the 20th minute from a penalty kick, but Yuba would spark a comeback in the 40th minute when Augustine Galvanez scored the tying goal to make it 1-1 heading into halftime.
The 49ers would score the game-winning goal in the 70th minute when Salvador Ramirez scored on a penalty kick to make it 2-1.
“We moved the ball well and had a great defensive game,” head coach Rene Villegas said. “I’m really proud of my defender, Daniel Parker,” he added.
Yuba (1-1) will play today at Ohlone College.