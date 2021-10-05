Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 9 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6560. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.
Prep volleyball
Marysville 3, Center 0
The Indians got their first Pioneer Valley League win Tuesday with a straight-set (25-13, 25-17, 25-16) victory over Center.
Sophia Tyler had 12 kills, 13 digs and two solo blocks to lead Marysville (3-10, 1-3 PVL).
“They really came together as a team and played great,” Marysville head coach Annie Wooten said in an email.
Maddie Eschman had 6 kills, 9 digs and three solo blocks. Josie Landis finished with 21 digs and 3 kills.
Center fell to 7-10 overall and 2-3 in league.
Marysville is at Colfax Thursday.
Colusa 3 Live Oak 0
The RedHawks stayed atop the Sac Valley League Tuesday with a straight-set (25-6, 25-7, 25-11) win over Live Oak Tuesday.
Leah Ferrera got things started right for Colusa (21-2, 8-0 SVL) by serving 14 of the team’s first 25 points in the opening set.
Senior Reese Roper tied sophomore Elle Faris for the team-lead in kills with six. Karsyn Gwinnup added five kills for Colusa.
Live Oak fell to 2-13 and 1-6 in league.
East Nicolaus 3, Pierce 1
Jadyn Hoffman posted 16 kills, Leila Wininger 10 kills to help East Nicolaus take down Pierce in four sets (25-10, 18-25, 25-23, 25-20) Tuesday.
The Spartans improved to 10-1 overall and 8-1 in the SVL. East Nic is at Lindhurst today.
East Nic’s Addy Tagala delivered 16 assists.
Girls golf
Roseville 263, Yuba City 288
Yuba City’s Juliana Vasquez shot a team-low 41 in the team’s league loss Tuesday.
YC takes on Bella Vista on the road Thursday at North Ridge Country Club in Fair Oaks.
Women’s soccer
Yuba College 5, Merritt 0
Amelia Adamson scored a hat trick, while Live Oak graduate Bella Goodson added a pair of goals Tuesday to lead the 49ers to the road victory.
Valeria Contreras, Jessica Lopez, and Adamson each collected two assists.
Yuba College is at Solano College at 4 p.m. Friday.