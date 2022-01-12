Marysville Joint Unified School District has temporarily suspended all indoor sports activity, including practices, across all schools within MJUSD through Jan. 24 due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.
Marysville High School Athletic Director David Chiono released a statement late Wednesday that downgraded the initial pause from Superintendent Fal Asrani from all sports to only indoor sports.
Chiono said outdoor sports will be allowed during the week-and-a-half COVID-19 pause.
The initial statement from Asrani was to suspend all sports and practices through Jan. 24 because of a rise in virus transmissions.
“Given the increase of COVID transmission in the community and the mandate to test all athletes weekly, MJUSD middle and high schools had to cancel athletic competitions and practices until Jan. 24,” Asrani said. “We are in a precarious position as we have not received the required test kits to complete mandated testing weekly for student-athletes. Many of our high school sports teams had to cancel already due to COVID positive students and coaches, both from MJUSD and competing schools. Today we are down to fewer kits and have prioritized distributing the remaining kits to our teachers to keep our classes open.”
Interim Assistant Superintendent Personnel Services Rocco Greco said that during the week leading up to Jan. 24, the district will re-evaluate and communicate when all athletic activities can resume.
“We understand the impact of this decision and apologize for the inconvenience,” Greco said. “If you have any concerned parties that need assistance, please let us know.”
Both Marysville and Lindhurst were already having multiple COVID-related issues with its winter sports programs.
Marysvillle’s varsity girls basketball game Tuesday at home against Colfax was canceled due to COVID-19 issues on Marysville’s side, Chiono said in an earlier report in the Appeal.
At Lindhurst, Athletic Director Bob Jensen said the junior varsity girls basketball team was shut down all last week, while the varsity teams were down to less than five players on each team due to case transmissions and a few being placed in quarantine from close contact.
Before Wednesday’s decision from the district, Lindhurst postponed all basketball games for the week and a wrestling match that was originally scheduled for today due to the team’s head coach being placed in quarantine, Jensen said.
Jensen said at school he was informed that there have been many students the past week absent from multiple classes.
“Every teacher said they are missing a significant number (of students),” Jensen said. “Some have said (as many as) a third (have been absent) … Bottomline, there are a lot of kids out.”
Colusa moves to league-only schedule
Colusa High School has moved to a league-only athletics schedule due to the rise of COVID-19 cases around the mid-valley, Colusa Athletic Director Eric Lay said in a statement Wednesday.
Lay said the move comes after Colusa’s basketball teams lost half its available roster for its two games against Winters Wednesday due to COVID-related issues from both schools.
Colusa will continue to play short-handed Friday at home against Pierce, Lay said.
The Pierce contest is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. Friday for varsity.
On the field, Colusa’s soccer teams are scheduled to be in Live Oak for a doubleheader today (Thursday). The girls will play at 3:15 p.m., followed by the boys at approximately 5:15 p.m.
Prep boys basketball
With the Yuba City basketball program down to only a varsity game at home Friday against Roseville, Athletic Director Joel Seaman said that tipoff was moved up to 6 p.m.
Prep girls soccer
Sutter 6, Corning 0
Sutter Union’s Swaisy Van Dusen and Brianna Lopez each netted a pair of goals to help the Huskies stay unbeaten in Butte View League with a home win over Corning Tuesday.
Kylie LeMaster added a hat trick of assists.
Sutter (10-2-2, 3-0-1 BVL) is at Oroville for a 6 p.m. scheduled contest today.