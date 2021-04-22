Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 9 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6560. Due to high school football, submissions on Friday may be held until next week.
Due to a change in the weekend weather forecast, CZ motocross officials had to move up Sunday’s racing schedule to Saturday.
There will be no racing on Sunday, April 25, according to motocross official and lead organizer Leslie Roberts.
The revised schedule is as follows:
Friday, April 23: Gate opens at 6:30 am., practice will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Robin Hannah parade lap will be at 2:15 p.m. and the bike show will be at 2:30 p.m. Gate closes at 10 p.m.
Saturday, April 24: Gate opens 6:30 a.m., practice will be from 8-9 a.m. with racing to follow.
Online registration ends today (Friday).
Baseball
Colusa 7, Las Plumas 2
Drew Bradbury struck out nine over five innings to put Colusa in good position Thursday, while the hitters took care of the rest, leading to a 7-2 win over Las Plumas.
The victory moved Colusa to 15-0 overall and 3-0 in league.
At the plate, Luke Kalfsbeek and Emanuel Frias each had two hits, while Kalfsbeek drove in a pair of runners.
Colusa hosts Hamilton at 4 p.m. Monday.
Sutter 4, Chico 3 (8 inn)
Down a run in the home half of the seventh inning, Sutter rallied to tie the game, then won it in walk-off fashion in the bottom of the eighth.
The game-winner came off the bat of Eli Carlos, who doubled home Justin Matsui from first base to beat Chico.
Carlos was 2-3 with two doubles, Matsui finished 4-4 with an RBI. Ryan Davis pitched three innings of scoreless relief, allowing two hits, to get the win.
Sutter improved to 6-5.
Softball
Marysville 7, River Valley 2
Maya Larsen finished 4-4 with five RBI and a couple doubles, while Isabella Mendoza went 2-4 with a double to lead Marysville to a 7-2 win.
Liberty Quillin and Josie Landis each had two hits.
Birdie Galaviz got the win in the circle, firing a complete game effort, allowing three runs on seven hits with three strikeouts.
Marysville improved to 7-1.
River Valley freshman Kaylee McCumber allowed four runs and struck out three for the Falcons (2-8). Harmony Balchus hit a 2 run home run in the bottom of the 1st. Korrie Almond had a double.
Boys tennis
River Valley 5, Roseville 1
The Falcons won four out of five matches and earned a forfeit to take care of Roseville Thursday.
Jesh Sallaberry (6-4, 7-5), Roman Federico (6-1, 6-1), Carson Neiber (6-0, 6-1), Marcus Gill (6-3, 6-1), Mitchell Thomspon (Forfeit).
River Valley (2-0) hosts Inderkum April 27.
Girls soccer
Sutter 3, Wheatland 0
Swaisy Van Dusen netted a hat trick, Brianna Lopez, Dara Schmidt and Kylie LeMaster each collected an assist to lead the Huskies to the shutout.
Keeper Brooklynne Darrach accrued six saves, while the entire defense helped keep Wheatland off the scoreboard with what coach Jeff Stanhope said was a great game.
Sutter ends its season at 11-2.
Inderkum 9, Yuba City 0
Inderkum’s speed offensively was the difference in the game Thursday, according to Yuba City head coach Jerry Schicht.
The Tigers scored five times in the first half and followed up with four in the second to come away with the win.
Yuba City travels to Woodcreek Tuesday for a 7:30 p.m. contest.
Schicht said the Honkers had scoring opportunities in each half Thursday but couldn’t finish.
Marysville 4, Gridley 3
Maria Cardenas scored twice for the Bulldogs and Maria Espinoza scored on a beautiful assist by her sister, senior Gabby Espinoza. The Bulldogs played their best games in the final week of a shortened season. Emily Perez, Jazlyn Gutierrez and Ana Velasco all played well defensively for the Bulldogs, Coach Mark Canfield said.