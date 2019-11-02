The Yuba College men’s basketball team secured a monumental vicory on Friday night in San Francisco, defeating the No. 2 ranked team in state: San Diego City College, 81-75.
“The guys are playing well together, we still have a long way to go but it’s defintely a good start,” Yuba College head coach Doug Cornelius said.
The 49ers were led by the play of Cornell Greenwood with 19 points, six rebounds, four assists and one steal. Other notable stat lines included Jacob Henry with 13 points and Kam Warrens with 12 points and eight rebounds.
Yuba College (1-0) will be back in action today against San Mateo at the San Francisco City College Tournament.
HIGH SCHOOL
Freshmen football
Sutter 38, Woodland 24
The Sutter Huskies improved to 7-2 on the season with a 38-24 win at Woodland Thursday.
Landon Sable scored four touchdowns, two rushing and two receiving, to lead the offense. Wyatt Nelson added a 4-yard touchdown run behind a solid job from the offensive line.
Through the air, quarterback Brayden Underwood completed a pair of touchdown passes to Sable and another to McCray Wilder for
70 yards.
Defensively, Andrew Martin had an interception for Sutter, who ends the season Thursday, Nov. 7 at home against Corning.
Kickoff is set for 5:30 p.m.