Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 9 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6560. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.
The NorCal Rebels, of Yuba City, are hosting open tryouts for their newly formed 10- and 11-and-under baseball teams on Sunday, Sept. 26 beginning at 10 a.m. at Sutter Buttes Little League.
To be eligible for the 10-under team a player cannot turn 11 before May 1, 2022. To be eligible for the 11-under team a player cannot turn 12 before May 1, 2022.
For more information contact Sam Juarez at (530) 788-5139.
MILB
Las Vegas 5, River Cats 2
A misplayed ball and a clutch two-out hit by a former River Cats catcher sealed the win for the Las Vegas Aviators (62-57) over the Sacramento River Cats (51-65) on Monday evening.
With two down in the fifth, right-hander Sean Hjelle was close to getting out of a jam but a tough short-hop on a liner to shortstop Thairo Estrada was misplayed and forced the bases loaded instead of ending the inning. The next batter for Las Vegas was Francisco Peña – a member of the 2019 Triple-A National Championship squad – who would clear the bases with his 11th double of the season. Outfielder Luis Barrera followed with a single to score Peña and suddenly it was 5-1 Aviators.
Hjelle was solid otherwise, working around seven hits and three walks to allow just the one unearned run. The River Cats offense was quiet as the club’s three-game winning streak came to an end, tallying just five hits. Alex Dickerson reached base three times going 2-for-3 with a double and a walk.
Listen to all play-by-play action at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.