Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 9 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6560. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.
Instead of standing in line to purchase tickets to Friday’s Mayor’s Cup pitting River Valley against Yuba City, fans can purchase tickets online through a third party website, titled “Go Fan.”
To purchase tickets visit https://bit.ly/39uEjCA, then click on a link for “online tickets,” to choose the game you want to attend.
On gameday, River Valley will set up a line for traditional ticket sales and a separate one for validating online tickets.
Girls volleyball
Colusa 3, Willows 0
The RedHawks swept Willows in straight sets (25-11 26-24,32-30) Tuesday night.
Reese Roper had 14 kills and six digs, Karsyn Gwinnup added 11 kills and four blocks.
Abby Myers distributed 24 assists for Colusa (16-2, 3-0 Sac Valley League).
Bella Vista 3, River Valley 0
The Falcons fell in straight sets (23-25, 19-25, 10-25) at home to Bella Vista Wednesday.
RV’s Abigail Shackelford led with 6 kills and 8 digs. Tara Benkowski added 6 kills. Defensively, Claudia Dudek collected 12 digs in the loss.
Girls tennis
Gridley 8, Sutter 1
Suter’s lone win on Tuesday came from Katie Bell, who collected a split-set win in singles ( 6-4, 1-6, 10-8).
Women’s soccer
Yuba College 3, Redwoods 0
The 49ers completed nonconference action Tuesday with a 3-0 win over College of the Redwoods.
Valeria Contreras, Jessica Lopez, and Allison Moreno each scored for Yuba College.
MILB
River Cats 8, Las Vegas 4
Highlighted by designated hitter Alex Dickerson’s 428-foot home run, the Sacramento River Cats (52-65) downed the Las Vegas Aviators (62-58) in an error-filled, series-clinching win Tuesday night.
Dickerson, who was playing in his ninth rehab game since returning from injury, had his second straight multi-hit day, going 3-for-4 with two doubles, two runs, two RBIs, and his first home run this rehab stint.
Second baseman Jason Krizan also had a solid day at the plate, going 1-for-3 with two walks, an RBI, and three runs scored. The RBI was Krizan’s 70th of the year, which leads the team.
Right-handed reliever Tyler Cyr kicked off the bullpen day with two strikeouts in two perfect innings. Lefty Caleb Baragar (3-2) struck out another four in two innings with one unearned run in the winning effort.
Listen to all play-by-play action at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.