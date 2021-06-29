Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 9 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6560. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.
Minor division
Peach Bowl has outscored its first two opponents, 20-9 and 16-0 to reach the quarterfinals as an undefeated team in the 8-10 year-old all-star tournament.
Peach Bowl will play again Thursday, July 1, 8 p.m. against the winner of Sutter Area and Olivehurst-Linda.
West Shore and Plumas Lake will battle in the other unbeaten quarterfinal at 6 p.m. Thursday at OL Field.
In its 16-0 win over South Shore to reach the quarterfinals, Peach Bowl was led by Kellen Young’s seven strikeouts. Darian Quintanilla added three strikeouts.
At the plate, Chase Ricardi, Prince Catlin and Young each scored twice.
Round one of the championship is scheduled for July 7 at OL Field (1208 Pasado Road, Olivehurst).
Major division
The quarterfinals are set in the 10-12 age group, with North Yuba battling Sutter Buttes and Peach Bowl taking on Sutter Area. The games were played late Tuesday and will be made available later this week.
Marysville remains alive in the elimination bracket and will take on South Shore at 8 p.m. today (Wednesday) at Peach Bowl Little League (102 2nd Street, Yuba City.)
Pro baseball
Reno 6, River Cats 5
After slugging a season-high five home runs on Sunday, the Sacramento River Cats (20-26) allowed four homers in a loss to the first place Reno Aces (30-17) on Monday.
One mistake was enough to hand righty Matt Frisbee (1-3) the loss. With one out and one on in the first inning, Frisbee served up a two-run shot to rehabbing Arizona outfielder Kole Calhoun. Frisbee was able to buckle down and provide his best outing for Sacramento, throwing five innings with just the two earned runs, three hits, and one strikeout.
Four runs off Sacramento lefty reliever Conner Menez in the sixth inning, three coming via back-to-back-to-back home runs by Ildemaro Vargas, Calhoun, and Drew Ellis, broke things open and put Reno up 6-0.
Second baseman Jason Vosler was a bright spot offensively, going 4-5 with his sixth inning opposite-field two-run home run and eighth inning double providing three of Sacramento’s five runs.
Sacramento put the tying run on third, and the winning run on first for center fielder Jaylin Davis. Reno closer Miguel Aguilar was able to find the last out, however, striking out Davis to end the game.
Listen to all play-by-play action at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.