Prep boys basketball
Pierce 55, Colusa 53
Pierce came out on top in the battle for Colusa County bragging rights Wednesday, edging Colusa, 55-53, in the second of two matchups between the schools.
Pierce improved to 14-7 overall and 7-0 in the Sacramento Valley League. Colusa dropped to 11-9, 3-3 SVL.
Up 25-20 at the break, Pierce maintained a consistent offensive second half with a 16-point third quarter and 14 in the fourth. Despite outsourcing Pierce in the final period, Colusa (11-9, 3-3) came up a basket short.
Colusa was led by sophomore Landon Humphrey’s 16 points, while sophomore Luke Kalfsbeek added 11.
Pierce’s box score was unavailable by the publication date.
Pierce travels to Durham and Colusa to Live Oak tonight (Friday). Both games are scheduled for 7 p.m.
Prep girls basketball
Pierce 59, Colusa 37
Jocelyn Medina dropped 49 points on Wednesday to help Pierce take down rival Colusa in the second of two matchups between the schools.
Medina, a junior, converted 22 baskets and was 5-of-9 from the free-throw line for Pierce (14-6, 4-0).
Colusa fell to 13-6 overall and 5-1 in league. The team’s box score was unavailable by the publication date.
Colusa hosts Live Oak today at 7 p.m. Pierce welcomes in Durham for a 7 p.m. scheduled contest.
Durham 41, Live Oak 25
Live Oak’s Balpreet Kaur led the way with seven points as the Lions fell on the road Wednesday.
Live Oak fell to 4-9 overall and 0-6 in the SVL.
Men’s basketball
Yuba College 85, Marin 67
The 49ers are now 6-0 and alone atop the Bay Valley Conference following a double-digit road win over College of Marin Wednesday.
Yuba, ranked 26th in the state poll, improved to 12-6 overall and will host Mendocino (7-9, 2-2 BVC) in the nightcap of a Friday night doubleheader beginning about 7:30 p.m. at the Linda campus. The women begin the night at 5:30 p.m.
Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 5 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6560. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.