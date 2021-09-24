Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 9 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6560. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.
Prep football
Pierce 50, Colusa 20
The Bears rushed for over 450 yards on the ground and scored six touchdowns to dominate previously unbeaten Colusa on the road in the league opener for both teams.
Iain Kalfsbeek rushed for 70 yards and three touchdowns, while Manuel Lopez added 157 yards and a score. Daniel Gonzalez recorded 134 yards, while Kaden Davis picked up 69. Both also scored for Pierce (3-2, 1-0).
Colusa fell to 4-1 and 0-1.
Girls golf
Marysville 311, Center 319
Grace Mallen (53) and Grace Pietz (58) led the Indians individually during the team’s league victory over Center Thursday at Cherry Island Golf Course
Marysville improved to 5-2 overall and 4-2 in league.
JV football
Sutter 52, West Valley 0
Logan Yacavace completed a pair of passing touchdowns, while Rylan Giovannoni, Josh Garvin and Dominic Souza each picked up a score on the ground to lead the Huskies to victory.
Defensively, Tristan Watkins had a pick-6 for Sutter.
Freshman football
Sutter 22, West Valley 8
Killian Brucie rushed for 146 yards and a 52-yard touchdown to lead Sutter to a win over the Eagles Thursday.
Josiah Thompson rushed it twice for 79 yards and scored twice for the unbeaten Huskies (4-0).
Defensively, Corey Underwood recorded an interception, while Sky Sanchez Reece Rowland and Landen Winslow each recorded a sack.