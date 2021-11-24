Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 9 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6560. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.
Prep boys basketball
River Valley 60, Casa Roble 25
Gulbag Judge posted a near double-double of 11 points and eight rebounds, while Jacob Branum added six points and 10 rebounds for the Falcons (1-0) in their season opener.
RV (1-0) is at Pleasant Valley (Chico) at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 30.
Colusa 59, Gridley 41
Nick Price led Colusa with 21 points, JoJo Luna added 14 in the win.
The RedHawks (1-0) are back Dec. 1 to begin the Pierce tournament against Orland.
Marysville 83, Oroville 11
The Indians had five in double figures led by Joshua Brown’s 14 points and 12 from Landin Parks.
Marysville (2-0) is at Oroville at 8 p.m. Nov. 30.
Rocklin 89, Yuba City 41
Ke’on Walker, Ryan Grace, and Davis Warren each had nine points in the loss Tuesday.
YC is at Placer at 8 p.m. Nov. 29 for its foundation game.
Prep girls basketball
Yuba City 47, Pioneer 44 (OT)
The Honkers went to 2-0 on the year with a three-point win at home Tuesday.
Timira Blackwell led YC with 15 points and 14 rebounds. Karine Dhaliwal chipped in 15 points. YC is at Placer for its foundation game at 6 p.m. Nov. 29.
Marysville 58, Mesa Verde 3
Krystal Briggs led the Indians with a double-double of 12 points and 15 rebounds as Marysville (1-0) collected a win in its season opener Tuesday. Samantha Vasquez added 12 points in the win.
Marysville hosts Sacramento Adventist at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 29.