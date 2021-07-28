Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 9 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com

River Valley High School has two head coaching vacancies to fill for the 2021-22 year. 

The school is hiring a head track and field coach and head varsity girls golf coach. 

The track position is part-time for the spring 2022 season. It pays between $2,744 and $3,377 per season. 

The girls golf position is part-time for the fall 2021 season and pays $2,381 to $3,480 per season. 

Qualifications for both positions include previous coaching experience desired with required valid CPR and first aid certificates. 

For additional information, contact Lisa Vargas at 822-7634. 

Tags

Recommended for you