Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 9 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com.
River Valley High School has two head coaching vacancies to fill for the 2021-22 year.
The school is hiring a head track and field coach and head varsity girls golf coach.
The track position is part-time for the spring 2022 season. It pays between $2,744 and $3,377 per season.
The girls golf position is part-time for the fall 2021 season and pays $2,381 to $3,480 per season.
Qualifications for both positions include previous coaching experience desired with required valid CPR and first aid certificates.
For additional information, contact Lisa Vargas at 822-7634.