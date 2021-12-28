Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 5 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6560. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.
Prep boys basketball
River City 58, River Valley 49
The Falcons dropped their fourth straight game Monday to kick off the Roseville Tournament that runs through today (Wednesday).
RV (6-7) was beaten by the Raiders, 58-49 to fall into the consolation bracket where it took on Vista del Lago Tuesday afternoon. A final was unavailable by the publication of the Appeal.
RV has lost four straight since winning the Mel Good Holiday Classic – three coming by double digits.
Sutter 72, Casa Roble 62
Behind 37 from Amrin Mann, Sutter took down Casa to begin the Lindhurst Tournament Tuesday.
While Mann’s 37 points paved the way, Naseem Bhatti added 15 and Caden Simmons provided 10 for SU (6-7).
The Huskies will play today in Lindhurst at 7 p.m., according to MaxPreps.
College basketball
Aggies get conference opener pushed back
The UC Davis women’s basketball team’s Big West Conference opener at UC Riverside scheduled for Dec. 28 has been canceled due to COVID concerns within the Highlanders’ program.
The Aggies are now scheduled to open conference play on Jan. 1, 2022, at home against Hawai’i at the University Credit Union Center. Tip-off is slated for 2 p.m.
UC Davis enters this year’s conference schedule with a 6-4 record, coming off a thrilling come-from-behind 69-66 victory over a Gonzaga squad that was receiving votes in the USA Today poll at the time.
With the win, UC Davis moved up five spots to No. 10 in the College Insider mid-major poll released on Dec. 21 -- its highest since opening the year ranked ninth in the preseason poll.