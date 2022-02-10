Prep boys basketball
Woodcreek 66, River Valley 60
Gulbag Judge led the Falcons with 16 points, while Jacob Branum added a double-double of 15 points and 12 rebounds during River Valley’s six-point loss at Woodcreek Wednesday.
RV trailed by six points after one quarter and 39-23 at the break.
The Falcons’ closed the margin a little courtesy of a 20-point fourth quarter. Ajay Sandhu chipped in 12 points and nine assists.
RV (9-17, 2-8 Capital Valley Conference) hosts 22-5 Antelope tonight (Friday).
Inderkum 110, Yuba City 42
The Honkers were beaten Wednesday in their second-to-final home game by Inderkum, 110-42.
The loss dropped YC to 3-23 overall and 0-11 in CVC play. Head coach Keith Carlson’s team wraps up its season tonight (Friday) at home against Woodcreek.
Prep girls basketball
Marysville 47, Center 36
The Indians built a 13-4 first-quarter lead and led 23-9 at the break on the road Wednesday to help secure their 19th win of the season at Center (Antelope).
Marysville (19-5, 5-3 Pioneer Valley League) looks for their 20th win of the year, beginning at 6:30 p.m. tonight at Lindhurst in the frontend of a doubleheader with the boys team.
Marysville and Lindhurst boys are expected to tip off at 8 p.m. in Olivehurst.
Faith Christian 78, Sacramento Country Day 5
The Lions’ only senior, Angie Ekdawy, had a career night in her last home game of her high school basketball career Tuesday, posting 16 points and pulling down 13 rebounds to lead Faith Christian to a senior-night win.
Head coach Geoff Harris said Ekdawy also had four deflections and three steals on defense to help Faith Christian stay in third place in the Sacramento Metropolitan Athletic League.
“The youngest in her family of esteemed Faith (Christian) alumni, her career performance on senior night was fitting and made for a special evening,” Harris said in a statement.
Faith Christian (13-9, 7-3) is currently in a spot to make the Sac-Joaquin Division VI playoffs, with the SMAL granted three automatic qualifiers into the postseason.
Audrey Harris led Faith Christian with 47 points and 23 rebounds.
Faith Christian has two games left starting tonight.
River Cats job fair
The Sacramento River Cats, Triple-A affiliate of the 2021 National League West champion San Francisco Giants, have added a second job fair on Saturday at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento. The event will take place from 10 a.m. through 1 p.m. (PT) rain or shine.
After completing an online application at rivercats.com/employment, those interested in working for the River Cats and at Sutter Health Park for the upcoming 2022 season may attend this free event where hiring managers will conduct interviews.
Applicants must be at least 16 years of age (with a valid work permit) and at least 21 years old if the position serves alcohol. A condition of employment requires employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the team news release.
Available jobs are part-time seasonal positions in concessions, culinary, catering, promotions (Cat Crew), and game day staff (security, EMTs, and parking attendants).
Employees of the River Cats and Sutter Health Park receive job training, food discounts while at work, competitive wages, and tickets to River Cats games.
For questions and inquiries, please call (916) 376-4722.
Season ticket memberships and packages are available now by calling the River Cats ticket hotline at (916) 371-HITS (4487), emailing tickets@rivercats.com, or visiting rivercats.com.
Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 5 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6560. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.