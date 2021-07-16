Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 9 p.m. each night.
Little League
Junior division
Down eight runs after two innings, the Sutter Area Little League all-stars plated 18 unanswered runs to come from behind and beat Susanville, 19-9 in walk-off fashion in the bottom of the sixth inning of the Section 2 tournament.
“It was a team win,” Sutter Area manager Shaun Ryon said. “Everyone up and down the lineup hit.”
Aiden Zwissig scored the game-winning run on a stolen base/passed ball, helping Sutter Area clinch the win via the 10-run rule.
Sutter Area plays the loser of Durham and Yreka at 9 a.m. today (Saturday) at Anderson Little League.
10- to 12-year-old
Sutter Buttes Little League lost its opening-round game of the Section 2 all-star baseball 10- to 12-year-old tournament, 5-0 to host McKinleyville Friday night.
Sutter Buttes manager Kam Singh said his team fell behind early and couldn’t recover through six innings.
Suttes Buttes faces elimination today (Saturday) when it takes on Feather River out of District 48.
Singh said in order to advance Sutter Buttes needs to find a way to score runs.
“We didn’t bring the bats and they had good pitching,” Singh said Friday in defeat.
9- to 11-year-old
The District 2 champion Colusa all-stars were shut out Thursday by Eureka, 5-0.
Colusa fell into the elimination bracket of the Section 2 tournament hosted by Browns Valley Little League where it met Chico late Friday. An outcome was unavailable by the date of publication.
8-to 10-year-old
West Shore, winner of District 2, fell into the elimination bracket Thursday with a 7-2 loss to McKinleyville.
West Shore faced elimination late Friday against Susanville.
For more information visit https://bit.ly/36Im2jG.
College baseball
The Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox opened its latest homestand on Thursday with its highest offensive output on record, plating 20 runs against Folsom to defeat the Birds, 20-5.
Brandon Motheral had four hits and six runs batted in, while newcomer Isaiah Terrazas collected a pair of hits in the win. Nate Vargas chipped in five RBI.
On the mound, Kevahn Ebron started and went 3.1 innings, striking out seven Birds. Nathan Lucero recorded 2.1 innings of scoreless relief to lock down Yuba-Sutter’s 17th win this year.
This weekend, the Gold Sox wrap up a two-game home set with Walnut Creek before rounding out the homestand against Folsom at 6 p.m. Sunday at Hard Rock Park.
On July 24, the Gold Sox will host the inaugural Max Stassi throwback jersey day for its game against West Coast. General Manager Tommy Lininger said the first 500 fans through the gate will get a Stassi jersey for free.
Stassi played for the Gold Sox in 2008 and 2009 before later signing with the Oakland Athletics. He made his Major League debut with Houston on Aug. 20, 2013. Currently he is playing catcher for the Los Angeles Angels.
Gold Sox tickets are available at the gate, at the Gold Sox office (1525 C St.) and online at www.goldsox.com.
Pro baseball
Express 5, River Cats 1
The Sacramento River Cats (26-34) had their three-game win streak snapped in their return home from a 12-game road trip, falling to the visiting Round Rock Express (29-32) on Thursday.
Right-hander Matt Frisbee (1-5) allowed four of his five earned runs off a couple long balls. Despite the two mistakes, Frisbee struck out six in 5.2 innings.