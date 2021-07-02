Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 9 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6560. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.
Minor division
Sutter Area Little League and West Shore advanced to the unbeaten semifinals and will square off on Saturday, July 3 beginning at 6 p.m. at Olivehurst-Linda Field (1208 Pasado Road, Olivehurst).
Sutter Area toppled Peach Bowl 15-8, while West Shore took down Plumas Lake, 22-5 in the quarterfinals Thursday.
Peach Bowl and Plumas Lake fell into the elimination bracket.
Round one of the championship is July 7 at 7 p.m. at OL Field.
9-11 division
Tournament play begins Monday, July 5 with a pair of first-round games at N. Yuba Field (9481 Browns Valley School Road, Browns Valley).
Olivehurst Linda will take on South Shore at 6 p.m.; followed by Peach Bowl against South Sutter at 8 p.m. Monday, July 5.
Junior division
All-stars gets underway Tuesday, July 6 with two match-ups at Live Oak Little League. Colusa takes on Olivehurst Linda at 5 p.m., followed by Sutter Area against N. Yuba about 8 p.m.
Gold Sox fall to Lincoln 10-4
Will Bermudez, Troy Shields and Cooper Rust each had two hits for the Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox in a 10-4 loss to Lincoln Thursday at Hard Rock Park in Marysville.
Lincoln broke it open with a six-run seventh to collect its seventh straight win over the Gold Sox.
Yuba-Sutter, which opened a three-game home set with the Bay Area Force last night, fell to 10-6.
River Cats’ Kazmir to pitch for Team USA
Sacramento River Cats left-handed pitcher Scott Kazmir was named one of 12 pitchers to the 2021 USA Baseball Olympic Team on Friday.
Kazmir is a three-time American League All Star, and is 108-97 with 1,615 strikeouts, a 4.02 ERA, and 1,696.2 innings across 13 MLB seasons. In 2021, the 37-year-old is 2-0 with a 2.66 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, and 17 strikeouts in 20.1 innings with the River Cats.
This is the first Olympics since 2008 that includes baseball. Team USA won the gold in 1988 at Seoul and in 2000 at Sydney.
Training for Tokyo 2020 begins on July 16 at the USA Baseball National Training Complex in Cary, N.C. From July 18-20, they will play three exhibition games against the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team.
Some other familiar names on Team USA include former River Cats catcher Tim Federowicz and Oakland prospect shortstop Nick Allen, who played at Sutter Health Park during the Alternate Site scrimmages in April.
Team USA kicks off their quest for their third Gold Medal at the Olympics on Friday, July 30 against Israel. The other member of their seeding group is South Korea.