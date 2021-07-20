Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 9 p.m. each night.
Little League
Sutter Buttes Little League 10- to 12-year-old all-star baseball got involved in a pitcher’s duel Tuesday night as both teams were held scoreless through 3-1/2 innings before a crucial error paved the way to a 1-0 Sutter Buttes defeat to McKinleyville.
Sutter Buttes ended its season at 3-2 in the tournament only relinquishing a total of seven runs through five games, Sutter Buttes manager Kam Singh said.
The one run Tuesday came via an infield error that helped McKinleyville’s lead runner score from second in the bottom of the fourth.
Sutter Buttes’ starter Sam Cheatle shut down McKinleyville’s bats the rest of the way. He allowed one unearned run on four hits and struck out nine.
Singh said the rest of his staff performed well throughout the tournament.
Offensively, Landon Singh, Max Guth and Cheatle all swung the bat well, he said.
Owen Smith added a home run in McKinleyville.
Earlier in the tournament, Sutter Buttes toppled River City, East Redding and Chico Central, Singh said.
Junior division
Sutter Area Little League was eliminated by Durham, 16-6 on Sunday in the championship of the Section 2 junior all-star tournament in Anderson.
Sutter Area and Durham were tied at six in the bottom of the fourth before Durham rallied for 10 unanswered to clinch the game and a trip to the NorCal state tourney.
Sutter Area’s big push came in the second when it scored three runs courtesy of a Blake Agger single, a Dwight Walker double and sac fly off the bat of Brandon Flores.
The day before, Sutter Area avenged its previous loss to Yreka with 5-4 elimination game victory on Saturday morning in Anderson.
Jace Cummins earned the win on the mound, allowing four runs on six hits in 5.2 innings. He struck out eight batters.
Aiden Zwissig relieved Cummins and pitched 1.1 innings out of the bullpen, recording the last four outs to earn the save.
At the plate, Zwissig and Cummins each had multiple hits, with Zwissig finishing 3-3.
9- to 11- year-old
The District 2 champion Colusa all-stars finished 0-2 at the Section 2 9- to 11-year-old Little League baseball team.
Colusa ended its run with a 12-1 defeat to the District 47 representative, Chico Central on Friday night.
Colusa fell into the elimination bracket with a 5-0 loss to Eureka last week at North Yuba Little League in Browns Valley.
Amateur boxing
Two local amateur boxers competed at the National Junior Olympics in Lubbock, Texas over the weekend.
Kaiden Freeman, 10, of Olivehurst won a silver medal in the 75-pound division. He lost to No. 1 ranked Z’Karion Walker of Minnesota, who moved down a weight class to compete, according to a news release.
In the semifinals, the release stated that Freeman beat the fifth ranked 75-pound boxer, Vicente Cantu.
Felix Guzman of Marysville lost in the second round to Paolo Barredo of Walnut who eventually went on to win the gold in the 110-pound division.
Pro bodybuilding
Yuba City resident Yanett Mercado won the women’s physique, women’s figure open and women’s figure novice category at the San Jose, NPC Championships in Pleasanton earlier this month. Mercado was also best overall in the figure competition.
During the pandemic, Mercado competed in Sacramento and placed second overall. Mercado has worked with several coaches, including Dave Murphy and Davin Sugz to refine her diet and nutrition.
Colusa Hall of Fame awards
Earlier this month, athletes young and old from around Colusa County were honored at the Colusa County Sports Hall of Fame Awards and Senior Athletes of the Year Banquet.
The Colusa County Hall of Fame is a program directed by the Colusa County Hall of Fame Committee that aims to honor athletes from the past along with those of the present to promote and inspire Colusa County youth.
“To be eligible for the Hall of Fame, the athlete must have been either a participant, coach or contributor, been born, attended school or performed in Colusa County,” said organizers in a statement. “The event or series, which would make the honoree eligible to be enshrined in the Hall of Fame must have taken place at least five years prior to the nomination.”
Nominations are solicited by citizens of Colusa County, said organizers, before an abundance of information is gathered and reviewed by the hall of fame committee.
Members of the committee include Joe Pearson, Bill Barrett, Russell Gardner, John Scheimer, Ed Martinez, Bill Barrett Jr., Gary Roper and chairman Vance Boyes.
Inducted into the Colusa County Sports Hall of Fame this year were Ed Martinez, Luis John Nessen III, Jim McGowan and Katie Wilson Junk.
Long-time Colusa coach Tom Vedo received the Coaches Award and Merced Corona was recognized with the Director’s Award.
The 1991 Pierce Bears Boys Basketball Team was recognized for dominating the Sacramento Valley League during their four years of high school.
“They lost only one junior varsity game as freshman and went undefeated in league play their last three years,” according to Hall of Fame officials.
Both the 2020-21 Colusa High cross country team and the varsity boys basketball team were also recognized for their efforts this season.
According to officials, the Colusa cross country team won both the SVL boys and girls championships
“While training through months of adversity and uncertainty the RedHawks depended on and cheered for each other all while learning how to win as a team,” said officials. “They concluded the season as the number one ranked D-V team in the Northern Section.”
The senior athletes recognized at this year’s dinner included Drew Bradbury and Makayla Frias from Colusa High School, Laynee Haywood and Wyatt Hendrix from Maxwell High School, Betsy Myers and Luke Voorhees from Pierce High School, Alondra Cervantes and Ivan Espinoza from Princeton High School and Gerardo Gomez and Valeria Orozco from Williams High School.