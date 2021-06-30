Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 9 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6560. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.
Major division
Sutter Buttes Little League routed N. Yuba, 20-2 on Tuesday to get to the winner’s bracket semifinals of the 10-12-year-old division all-star tournament.
Sutter Buttes will play Sutter Area Friday at 6 p.m. at Peach Bowl Little League.
Peach Bowl fell to Sutter Area, 11-10 in the quarterfinals Tuesday.
Peach Bowl looks to stay alive Thursday against the winner of Marysville and South Shore, which played an elimination game last night at Peach Bowl (102 Second Street, Yuba City).
Minor division
In the 8-10 division, the unbeaten quarterfinals get underway today (Thursday) at Olivehurst-Linda LL (1208 Pasado Road, Olivehurst).
West Shore takes on Plumas Lake at 6 p.m.; followed by Peach Bowl against Sutter Area about 8 p.m. Both games are played at 1208 Pasado Road, Olivehurst.
Wheatland and Olivehurst-Linda play Friday at 6 and 8 p.m. in the elimination bracket.
For more information visit https://bit.ly/3h5yWxZ.
Pro baseball
Reno 11, River Cats 8
Tuesday’s series finale felt more like a home run derby, as the Sacramento River Cats (20-27) fell to the first place Reno Aces (31-17) in a back-and-forth slugfest which saw 10 home runs.
The first 18 runs of the ballgame were scored via the home run, with each team swatting five. Reno third baseman Drew Ellis and left fielder Stuart Fairchild combined for nine RBIs with two home runs each. All three Sacramento outfielders, left fielder Bryce Johnson, right fielder Braden Bishop, and center fielder Jaylin Davis, as well as shortstop Arismendy Alcántara and pinch-hitter Peter Maris, went yard.
Down 4-2 in the fourth with a runner on for Sacramento, Maris ignited a five-run onslaught with a pinch-hit, two-run home run. Five batters later, Davis launched a go-ahead three-run shot to left field, his seventh home run in 14 rehab games.
After Ellis hit a game-tying three-run home run to make it 7-7, Alcántara regained the lead for Sacramento with his own home run. Following Alcántara’s shot, Fairchild took right-hander Yunior Marte (0-1) deep for the final lead change of the day.
Following the day off, right-hander Gerson Garabito (0-2, 3.09) will start Thursday’s series-opener at the Las Vegas Aviators. He’ll be opposed by righty Paul Blackburn (2-2, 4.56). First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. (PT). Listen to Johnny Doskow call the game online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.