The Sutter Buttes and Plumas Lake Little League softball all-stars were both victorious on Thursday in the quarterfinals of the Major Division District 2 tournament.
Sutter Buttes defeated Colusa, 8-5, while Plumas Lake toppled Sutter Area, 16-3.
Sutter Area and Colusa dropped into the elimination bracket.
The semifinal matchups took place late Friday – results were not available prior to the publication deadline.
Minor division
Marysville softball all-stars remain undefeated and will take on West Shore of Lakeport at 6 p.m. Sunday at Maxwell Field, 141 S Pacific St., Maxwell.
Marysville is 2-0 in the tournament.
The other winner’s bracket semifinal was undetermined as of deadline.
In Little League baseball, South Sutter and West Shore meet in the semifinals of the intermediate district tournament beginning at 9:30 a.m. today (Saturday) at South Sutter.
Pro baseball
Bees 9, River Cats 4
The Sacramento River Cats could not overcome an early 5-0 deficit, falling to the visiting Salt Lake Bees on a scorching Thursday night.
In addition to the 104-degree first pitch temperature, the River Cats walked seven and committed three errors, two by first baseman Joe McCarthy.
Right-hander Aaron Sanchez (0-1) battled through his third rehab start, exiting after 50 pitches with four earned runs on three hits and four walks in 1-1/3 innings.
McCarthy provided the fireworks offensively, matching the River Cats’ best hitting streak as an affiliate of the Giants with a towering solo home run to right field in the third inning. The lefty’s 18-game mark tied infielder Kelby Tomlinson’s 2018 streak. McCarthy added an RBI double in the ninth to finish the day 2-5.
