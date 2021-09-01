Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 9 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6560. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.
Sutter Union High School is canceling its varsity and junior varsity football games at home Friday against Chico due to COVID-19-related issues within the Huskies’ program, according to Sutter Athletic Director Rick Giovannoni.
“Due to Sutter High School following COVID protocols the game has been canceled,” Giovannoni said in a statement. “Sutter will remain open for students to attend classes.”
Giovannoni said the Sutter freshman team is still scheduled to host Chico today (Thursday), beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Head football coach Ryan Reynolds said the varsity and JV players are permitted to workout at the team facility if they have tested negative for the virus.
Reynolds said wearing masks is “highly encouraged” while on campus.
He expects the team to resume practice Sept. 7.
The administration is working on finding a team to play during its bye week on Oct. 15.
Sutter is the fourth mid-valley school to have a game canceled or rescheduled since the opening of fall sports three weeks ago.
Yuba City went into a 10-day quarantine before the season, but has yet to have a game canceled for COVID-related issues. The team’s contest with Lincoln was canceled twice due to poor air quality from surrounding wildfires.
East Nicolaus High School is set to come off quarantine on Sept. 7 with a scheduled home contest against Bradshaw Christian on Sept. 10, Athletic Director Neil Stinson said in a statement.
In volleyball, Marysville’s home match with Wheatland Thursday was postponed.
Marysville coach Annie Wooten said the team is expecting to play a match on Wednesday, Sept. 8 at home.
It was unclear by the date of publication whether the postponement was related to COVID-19.
Volleyball
Colusa off to 8-2 start
The RedHawks have jumped out to an 8-2 start, capped by a straight-set (25-19, 25-11, 25-16) win over Gridley Tuesday.
Anahi Guzman had 22 digs defensively, while Reese Roper finished with 10 kills, 12 digs and 4 aces. Carly Simmons tallied 11 kills at the net.
Colusa (8-2) travels to Sutter (5-6) today (Thursday). First serve is set for 6 p.m.
MiLB
River Cats 6, Aces 4
Powered by home runs from center fielder Heliot Ramos and third baseman Wyatt Mathisen, the Sacramento River Cats (44-55) downed the first place Reno Aces (59-41) Tuesday to not only clinch the series, but to secure their first winning month of the season (13-11).
Ramos, who lined out to his older brother, Reno right fielder Henry Ramos, in the first inning, added to the River Cats’ 4-2 lead in the seventh with a home run over his brother’s head.
Mathisen got revenge on his former team two batters later with his first home run for Sacramento, stretching the lead to 6-2.
First baseman Jason Krizan closed out his hot month by extending his hitting streak to seven games with a first-inning RBI single.
Krizan hit .357 with 12 runs, five home runs, 13 RBIs and a 1.010 OPS in 19 games.
Following the off day, lefty Scott Kazmir (2-2, 4.91) will kick off the River Cats’ home series against the Salt Lake Bees today (Thursday) at 7:05 p.m.
Listen to Johnny Doskow call the game live online at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.