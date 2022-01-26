Prep boys basketball
Sutter 44, Wheatland 43
Sutter Union varsity boys basketball bounced back from last week’s double-digit loss at Colusa in a big way Tuesday, after Caden Smmmons nailed a 3-pointer at the buzzer to take down Wheatland, 44-43, in a Butte View League contest in Wheatland.
Simmons finished with 13 points, while Amrin Mann led the way with 21 points and four assists. Jagger Beck collected 13 rebounds.
Sutter (9-13, 4-3 BVL) hosts Gridley Friday at 7:30 p.m. Wheatland (9-8, 2-3) is in Oroville Friday to take on Las Plumas beginning at 7:30 p.m.
Prep girls soccer
Sutter 3, Wheatland 0
Swaisy Van Dusen scored twice to help the Sutter girls soccer team shut out Wheatland on the road Tuesday and stay perfect in the Butte View League.
Dara Schmidt added a couple assists while Brianna Lopez chipped in the third goal.
Sutter goalkeeper Brooklynne Darrach recorded five saves for Sutter (13-2-2, 6-0-1 BVL).
The Huskies are home today (Thursday) to tackle Gridley (4-7-1, 1-6) beginning at 3:15 p.m.
Prep girls basketball
Marysville 58, Lindhurst 13
Marysville’s Karisma Briggs posted a double-double of 12 points and 11 rebounds Tuesday to help the Indians take down Lindhurst at home in a Pioneer Valley League battle.
Olivia Barrera added 11 points and had four assists for Marysville (17-3, 3-1 PVL). Lindhurst fell to 1-12 overall and 0-3 in league.
The rivals are scheduled to meet again on the final day of the regular season, Feb 11, at 6:30 p.m.
Up next for Marysville is on the road Friday against Colfax beginning at 6:30 p.m. Lindhurst is a Center Friday at 5:30 p.m.
USL soccer
Sacramento Republic FC announced the club’s 2022 United Soccer League (USL) championship preseason schedule, including a home friendly that will be open to the public. Republic FC will open training camp on Feb. 1.
Fans can get their first look at the 2022 squad on March 5 at 1 p.m. when Republic FC hosts league newcomers Monterey Bay FC in its only open-door friendly at Heart Health Park.
Following the friendly, season ticket holders will have exclusive access to the annual meet-the-team event where they will have the opportunity to take photos, get autographs and partake in unique experiences. In addition to exclusive events like meet-the-team, season ticket holders will get access to year-round exclusive events, the flexibility to swap or resell tickets and discounts on in-stadium beverages and parking. Fans interested in becoming a full- or half-season ticket holder can learn more at SacRepublicFC.com/Memberships.
The ninth USL championship season will kick off at home on March 12 when the Sacramento Republic FC hosts El Paso Locomotive at Heart Health Park. The regular-season schedule features 34 fixtures –17 in Sacramento – beginning mid-March and concluding on Saturday, Oct. 15 at home against San Diego Loyal SC. The full schedule is available at SacRepublicFC.com/club-schedule.
