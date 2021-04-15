Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 9 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6560. Due to high school football, submissions on Friday may be held until next week.
Girls volleyball
Sutter 3, Wheatland 0
Sutter swept Wheatland on the road (25-17, 25-11, 26-24) Thursday night.
Katie mar had 9 assists, 6 aces and 3 digs.
Kaitlyn Heraty finished with 13 kills and 8 digs, while Kayla Nichols had 12 digs and 2 aces
Macy Gomes had 5 blocks.
Sutter is at Pleasant Valley Tuesday.
Baseball
Marysville 18, Las Plumas 11
Jesse Reyes was 3- 5 with a double, 5 runs scored, and 4 RBI. Devon Conway was 2- 4 with a double, 1 run scored, and 4 RBI.
Marysville’s Jack Howsely was the winning pitcher going 4 innings and striking out 6 batters while scattering 6 hits.
Marysville (5-2) is at Lindhurst today at 4 p.m.
Softball
River Valley 3, Colfax 2
Sam Flores 2-3 at the plate, while Korrie Almond went the distance in the circle, allowing zero runs on three hits and struck out 15.
Taylin Pennington, Diana Hull, Sam Hull and Abby Shackelford each had 1 hit.
Marysville 9, Las Plumas 3
Jenissa Conway finished 4-4 with three homers and five RBI.
Andi Duff was 2-2. Izzy Mendoza added a couple RBI in the win.
Birdie Galaviz recorded the win in the circle, firing 5 ⅓ with four strikeouts and allowing three runs on two hits.
Girls soccer
Live Oak 4, Winters 2
Bella Goodson scored all four goals, while Baylee Alvarado assisted on each of her scores to lead the Lions to a win Thursday.
Live Oak remains unbeaten at 7-0-1 heading into Colusa Monday. Match begins at 3 p.m.
Sutter 9, Oroville 0
Swaisy Van Dusen and Dara Schmidt each netted three to help Sutter drop Oroville 9-0.
Nyla Stevenson chipped in a pair.
Sutter (8-2) plays Las Plumas Tuesday.
Motorsports
Marysville Raceway’s weekly series continues with fans on Saturday. According to officials, 800 fans (25 percent capacity) are permitted from areas within 120 miles from Marysville. All COVID-19 protocol must be followed, according to the raceway.
Pit gate opens at 3 p.m., the front at 5 p.m.
Adults cost $17, juniors and seniors $15, and kids $8.
Tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventsprout.com/event/marysville-raceway.
Online ticket assistance is available at the front gate.