Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 9 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6560. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.
Prep shooting
Five members of the Sutter High School Rifle Team recently competed in the USA Shooting National Rifle Junior Olympic Shooting Championship in Hillsdale, Michigan May 12-16.
In air rifle, Gracie Turk placed 12th in the J1 division, A.J. Fedora 25th in J1, Lily Miller 10th in J3 and Sophia Cruz 20th in J2.
In small bore, Marissa Fedora finished 9th in J2, Sophia Cruz 17th in J2.
Prep softball
Woodcreek 5, Yuba City 4
The Tinberwolves scored three in their half of the fifth to overtake YC, en route to a win at home Friday.
YC (12-8) tried to rally but scored only once in the sixth in its season finale.
Cali Niccum led the way at 3-4 with two runs batted in, Alyssa Pope and Delaney Amarel each collected two hits. Pope drove in a run in defeat.
Allyssa Williams pitched all six, allowing three earned runs on five hits while striking out four Timberwolves.
Marysville 6, Chico 1
In its second to last game of the season, Marysville went to Chico and came away with a win Friday.
Jenissa Conway finished 3-4 with three doubles, while Maya Larsen added two hits, 3 RBI and a home run. Mikayla Haggard chipped in a 2-4 day.
Antelope 1, River Valley 0
Korrie Almond had a perfect game going into the bottom of the 6th before giving up a single to right field. A stolen base and then another single led to the only run of the game. Almond allowed two hits, one run and struck out nine.
RV ended the season 7-14.
Prep baseball
Sutter 9, Oroville 1
Kyle Giovannoni finished 4-5 with a triple and three RBI, while Logan Yacavace and Ryan Davis each delivered extra-base hits helping Sutter win its ninth straight game Friday.
Davis added two RBI. Connor Babler started and pitched five innings, striking out nine. Sutter (17-7) hosts Wheatland Monday for senior day. First pitch, 4 p.m.
Marysville 2, Nevada Union 0
The Indians won their ninth straight with a shutout of Nevada Union on the road Friday.
Jack Howsley was the winning pitcher throwing a complete game four-hit shutout. He struck out six and did not walk anyone.
Marysville improved to 18-4 with the win.
Woodcreek 4, Yuba City 0
YC ended its season with a loss on Friday, falling to 10-18 this year.
College baseball
Yuba College 1, Laney 1
The 49ers dropped the opener, 6-2, but bounced back to win game two, 18-8.
Michael Benevides and Christian Smith each had three hits and drove in runs for Yuba College in the nightcap.
Yuba City product Drake Richardson chipped in three hits, including a home run in the win.