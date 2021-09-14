Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 9 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6560. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.
Prep volleyball
Sutter High girls volleyball went to 11-10 on the season with a straight-set (25-14, 25-21, 25-22) victory over Marysville Tuesday.
Julieta Anguiano had 6 aces, 5 kills, and 16 digs. Mia Minard distributed 24 assists. Gracie Langsdorf finished five of Minard’s 24 assists. She had 5 kills.
Defensively, Natalee Gardner had 30 digs.
For Marysville (1-6), Sophia Tyler had 8 kills, while Danae Keeny finished with 17 assists. Defensively, Emma Mangini collected 5 kills and 8 digs
East Nicolaus 3, Durham 0
The Spartans swept Durahm, 25-7, 25-20, 25-4, improving to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in league.
Remmington Hewitt 7 digs and 7 aces. Jadyn Hoffman led the offense with 9 kills.
Colusa 3, Paradise 0
Colusa swept Paradise in straight sets to improve to 15-2 on the year.
Abby Myers had 21 assists, Karsyn Gwinnup finished with 8 kills. Reese Roper added five kills.
Girls tennis
Oroville 6, Sutter 3
Katie Bell (6-2, 6-4) and Grace Ketterling (6-3, 6-0) each won in singles for Sutter (0-4).
In doubles, Bell and Anna O’Neal won (8-6).
Sutter is at Wheatland Thursday.
Wheatland 5, Corning 4
Pandora Edwards won 5-7, 6-0 (10-6), Morgan Goode (6-2, 6-2), Payton Long (7-5, 5-7 [10-5}) to help secure the win for the Pirates (2-3, 2-3).
In doubles, Goode and Edwards took the pro-set, 8-3.
Kelsie Gardner and Evelyn German won 8-6.
Girls golf
Bella Vista 285, Yuba City 306
Yuba City’s Juliana Vasquez topped the field Tuesday with a nine-hole score of 44 in a league loss to Bella Vista.
YC is at Teal Bend Golf Course Thursday to take on Inderkum. Players tee off at 4 p.m.
Women’s soccer
Yuba College 6, COS 0
Isabella Goodson scored four times for the 49ers in a 6-0 win over College of the Siskiyous on Tuesday.
Berenice Ramirez and Amelia Adamson each added a goal.
Yuba improved to 2-3 on the year.
Women’s volleyball
CR 3, Yuba College 0
The 49ers were swept last week (15-25, 10-25, 14-25), falling to 1-2 on the year.
Sarah Hankins finished with 8 assists, 3 kills, and 4 digs, while Kaitlyn VanPoole added five kills.
“Cosumnes is a good team and had big blocks on us all night, which was tough for our hitters but we never gave up,” said Julia Coats, Yuba volleyball coach, said in a statement. “We hustled and put up a good fight.
Yuba is scheduled to play at Butte College on Friday.