Prep volleyball

Sutter High girls volleyball  went to 11-10 on the season with a straight-set (25-14, 25-21, 25-22) victory over Marysville Tuesday. 

Julieta Anguiano had 6 aces, 5 kills, and 16 digs. Mia Minard distributed 24 assists. Gracie Langsdorf finished five of Minard’s 24 assists. She had 5 kills. 

Defensively, Natalee Gardner had 30 digs. 

For Marysville (1-6), Sophia Tyler had 8 kills, while Danae Keeny finished with 17 assists. Defensively, Emma Mangini collected 5 kills and 8 digs 

 

East Nicolaus 3, Durham 0

The Spartans swept Durahm, 25-7, 25-20, 25-4, improving to 4-0 overall and 2-0 in league. 

Remmington Hewitt 7 digs and 7 aces. Jadyn Hoffman led the offense with 9 kills. 

 

Colusa 3, Paradise 0

Colusa swept Paradise in straight sets to improve to 15-2 on the year.

Abby Myers had 21 assists, Karsyn Gwinnup finished with 8 kills. Reese Roper added five kills. 

 

Girls tennis 

Oroville 6, Sutter 3  

Katie Bell (6-2, 6-4) and Grace Ketterling (6-3, 6-0) each won in singles for Sutter (0-4). 

In doubles, Bell and Anna O’Neal won (8-6). 

Sutter is at Wheatland Thursday. 

 

Wheatland 5, Corning 4

Pandora Edwards won 5-7, 6-0 (10-6), Morgan Goode (6-2, 6-2), Payton Long (7-5, 5-7 [10-5}) to help secure the win for the Pirates (2-3, 2-3). 

In doubles, Goode and Edwards took the pro-set, 8-3. 

Kelsie Gardner and Evelyn German won 8-6.

 

Girls golf

Bella Vista 285, Yuba City 306

Yuba City’s Juliana Vasquez topped the field Tuesday with a nine-hole score of 44 in a league loss to Bella Vista.  

YC is at Teal Bend Golf Course Thursday to take on Inderkum. Players tee off at 4 p.m. 

 

Women’s soccer

Yuba College 6, COS 0

Isabella Goodson scored four times for the 49ers in a 6-0 win over College of the Siskiyous on Tuesday. 

Berenice Ramirez and Amelia Adamson each added a goal. 

Yuba improved to 2-3 on the year. 

 

Women’s volleyball

CR 3, Yuba College 0

The 49ers were swept last week (15-25, 10-25, 14-25), falling to 1-2 on the year. 

Sarah Hankins finished with 8 assists, 3 kills, and 4 digs, while Kaitlyn VanPoole added five kills. 

“Cosumnes is a good team and had big blocks on us all night, which was tough for our hitters but we never gave up,” said Julia Coats, Yuba volleyball coach, said in a statement. “We hustled and put up a good fight.

Yuba is scheduled to play at Butte College on Friday. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

