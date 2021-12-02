Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 9 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6560. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.
Prep football playoffs
The Sutter Union High football team gets at least one more opportunity to play in front of its home fanbase tonight (Friday) when it hosts San Marin at River Valley in Yuba City in the Division 5-AA Northern California state bowl game.
Tickets are currently on sale and can be purchased solely online through the website https://gofan.co/app/school/CIF. Tickets for general admission cost $12, while children, students and seniors (65 and older) are $8 each.Game time Friday night is set for 7:30 p.m.
Prep girls soccer
Gridley 2, Marysville 1
Natalie Estrada scored twice for the Bulldogs, while Jenna Villapania assisted on one of the goals to lift Gridley over Marysville Wednesday.
Gridley coach Mark Canfield said Taylor Rickertsen provided excellent defense, while Haven Counihan stepped up in her varsity debut.
Gridley improved to 1-0 on the year. Marysville fell to 0-2.