Prep baseball
Sutter 5, Gridley 0
Kyle Giovannoni recorded his first high school no-hitter Tuesday when he silenced the Gridley bats and helped the Sutter High baseball team strike first in the series with a 5-0 win.
Sutter and Gridley play game two of the set at 4 p.m. today (Wednesday) before concluding the series Friday at home beginning at 4 p.m.
Giovannoni struck out 13 and walked only one Tuesday against Gridley (10-5).
The only other runner to reach against Giovannoni was via an error.
Offensively, Sutter (12-7) scored three in the sixth to break it open. Giovannoni had an RBI double, Justin Matsui a run-scoring fielder’s choice and Landon Cooper tacked on another with a single.
Giovannoni led the team, going 2-5 with a double and two runs batted in.
Yuba City 6, Inderkum 3
Bryson Reif led off the game with a home run, while Landon Comer added three hits to help Yuba City open its series with Inderkum with a victory.
Comer added two runs batted in.
Reif won the game on the mound, pitching four innings of one run (zero earned) ball with six strikeouts.
YC (8-13) is at Inderkum Thursday at 4 p.m.
Girls soccer
Roseville 3, Yuba City 0
HC Jerry Schicht credited his defensive back line, including Arinola Alalade with stellar play in defeat.
YC (3-8) hosts Bella Vista, 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Monday’s results
Yuba City 4, Marysville 2
Allyssa Williams struck out 14 and held a powerful Marysville lineup to two runs to lead Yuba City to the nonleague victory over the Indians.
Williams went the distance, allowing two earned runs on eight hits while walking just one.
Her counterpart, Birdie Galaviz pitched six innings and allowed four runs on nine hits and struck out four.
At the plate, Yuba City’s Gillian Renzullo went 3-3 with three runs batted in. Cai Niccum scored twice and added a couple hits in the win.
Marysville’s Liberty Quillin finished 2-3 with a double. Maya Larsen and Jenissa Conway also provided two hits for Marysville (12-3).
Yuba City improved to 10-5.
River Cats announce promo schedule
The first homestand for the Sacramento River Cats is a week from Thursday, May 20 beginning at 6:35 p.m. Fans will be allowed at Sutter Health Park and as such promotional offerings will be available beginning next week.
Opening Night: For the home opener fans will get an opportunity to be vaccinated during the game. All individuals who get the COVID-19 shot will receive a beer or hot dog on the River Cats.
SMUD Orange Friday: Get the weekend started off right as the team sports their orange Sactown jerseys and hats, while fans are invited to stick around for a postgame fireworks extravaganza, presented by SMUD.
Sutter Health Fireworks Saturdays: More postgame fireworks spectaculars at Sutter Health Park.
Sunday Funday: Kids in attendance at Sutter Health Park will get to feel the infield dirt beneath their feet as they run the bases after the game with Dinger, the team’s mascot.
Toyota Family Value Tuesdays: Give fans more bang for their buck as $1 hot dogs and ice creams return to the ballpark, presented by Toyota.
Salute to Armed Forces Night: On May 29, the River Cats annual appreciation event for all of our men and women who have served or are actively serving in our country’s military branches. Military personnel will be honored throughout the evening and the River Cats will wear a special military themed hat to say thank you.
Dorados Night: A Latin flair into the ballpark as the River Cats play in special jerseys and hats as the Dorados de Sacramento, part of MiLB’s Copa de la Diversión series. To celebrate Taco Tuesday, $2 tacos will be available at the Oso’s Mexican Cantina storefront. Tuesday, June 1 will be the first of five Dorados Nights during the 2021 season.
Individual game tickets for opening night and the rest of the homestand will go on sale today (Wednesday) beginning at 10 a.m.
Fans may receive the on-sale email by signing up for the River Cats Newsletter at rivercats.com.
Due to local safety guidelines, Sutter Health Park’s capacity has been reduced to encourage proper social distancing. Additionally, face coverings must be worn and all tickets must be purchased online as the Tri Counties Bank Ticket Office will not be open. Fans can guarantee seats for the 2021 regular season by purchasing a membership plan at rivercats.com, by calling the River Cats ticket hotline at (916) 371-HITS (4487), or emailing tickets@rivercats.com.