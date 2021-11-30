Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 9 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6560. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.
Prep cross country
Two mid-valley athletes went to Fresno last week for the return of the California Interscholastic Federation state championships hosted annually (except 2020) by Woodward Park.
Sutter Union High’s Gabrielle Katz finished 79th out of 207 runners in the Division IV race in a mark of 20 minutes, 6 seconds.
Sutter coach Bobby McNeil said Katz’ time is the second fastest by a female Sutter athlete at Woodward Park.
McNeil said Sutter’s Dara Schmidt was unable to participate.
Live Oak sophomore Stephan Chapdelaine placed 83rd out of 202 runners in 17:42.4 in the D-V boys race.
The winner, Kenan Pala out of Francis Parker, crossed in 14:51.
Girls basketball
Central Valley 47, Colusa 40
Senior Abby Myers and freshman Danica Chavez led the way with 10 points apiece for Colusa in Monday’s loss at home. Junior Carly Simmons chipped in 9.
RedHawks head coach Jim Pingrey said Colusa rallied to within three points with two minutes remaining, but fell short.
Colusa (1-1) opens its Jim Ernst Tournament at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night against Woodland Christian.
Marysville 59, Sac. Adventist 45
The Indians went to 2-0 with a double-digit win Monday night over Sacramento Adventist.
Krystal Briggs led the way with 21 points, followed by Danae Kenney and Samantha Vasquez with eight each.
Boys basketball
Marysville 92, Sac. Adventist 51
Marysville stayed undefeated Monday with a double-digit win at home in the program’s foundation game.
Junior guard Joshua Brown Jr. had 22 points, while senior Jaxon Finley added 19 points and seven assists.
Ambelique Clarke chipped in with 11 points, five rebounds and four assists.
Marysville improved to 3-0 on the year.
Gridley Invitational returns Dec. 9
The 67th annual Gridley Invitational Basketball Tournament had to wait an additional
year to be played, but is back with another loaded field.
Five of the top eight teams in Northern California per NorCal Prep’s preseason rankings are committed to compete in Gridley beginning Dec. 9, according to a news release.
The tournament runs through Dec. 11 the release stated.
This year’s participants are:
– Preseason No. 1, Campolindo of Moraga, led by four-star prospect Aidan Mahaney. Mahany is ranked as the 110th best prospect in the class of 2022, according to Rivals.com, and is signed with St. Mary’s.
Other potential Division I prospects include Cade Bennett and Logan Rubeson.
– Preseason No. 3, Salesian of Richmond, led by four-star prospect Tyler Harris. Harris is ranked as the 87th best prospect in the class of 2023, according to Rivals.com. Other potential Division I prospects include Austin Johnson, Amani Johnson and Alvin Loving.
– Preseason No. 5 (and defending tournament champion), Dublin. The Gaels are led by Division I recruits Courtney Anderson Jr. and Donovan Cooks.
– Preseason No. 7, Sheldon of Elk Grove. Top players this year are Rashad Bradley, Donovan Morgan, Marcellius Franklin, Troy Creighton and Devon Hayes – all of whom have received interest from Division II schools, according to the release.
– Preseason No. 8, Archbishop Riordon of San Francisco.
– De La Salle High School of Concord. Top players are Billy Hagerty, Javon Johnson, Alec Blair and Jordan Webster.
– Sacramento. The Dragons are led by senior Ben Roseborough, who has offers from multiple Pac-12 schools, the release stated.
Other top players include Keion Buford, Jayden Morris and Kendalh Hearne, all of whom have received interest from Division I- or II universities.
All games will be at Farmers Hall on the Butte County Fairgrounds in Gridley. Game times on Dec. 9 and 10 are 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
On Dec. 11, the seventh place game tips at 2 p.m.; the consolation championship game starts at 3:30 p.m.; third place game at 5 p.m.; and the championship at 6:30 p.m.
Admission is $5 per day or $12 for a weekend pass.
Fans can follow the tournament on the Gridley Invitational Basketball Tournament Facebook page, on Twitter @OfficialGIBT, or by watching the Dublin High School student broadcast streaming online at http://www.gaelsvb.com/gaels-tv.html.
Additional information about the tournament can be found on our website, www.gridleyinvitational.org, or by contacting the Tournament Director Chris McIntire at 530-682-6610 or at mcintire@gusd.org.
Girls soccer
Sutter 2, Yuba City 1
Dara Schmidt scored the game-winning goal in the second half to break a 1-1 tie and give the Huskies the win in their season opener Tuesday.
After a scoreless first half, Gabrielle Katz got Sutter (1-0) on the board in the second. Yuba City (2-1) equalized about the 15-minute mark of the second 40 minutes to tie it up at one, according to YC coach Jerry Schicht.
YC’s Mia Ramos scored the goal off a corner kick, which came on an assist by Lorelei Miller.
But Sutter came right back with the foot of Schmidt to put it away.
Sutter goalkeeper Brooklynne Darrach had 11 saves for the Huskies.
Sutter is at River Valley at 5 p.m. Thursday. YC begins the Oroville tournament Thursday against Corning at 10 a.m.