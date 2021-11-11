Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 9 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6560. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.
Cross country
Sutter Union High School participated at the Northern Section Cross Country Championships Wednesday at West Valley in Cottonwood.
The varsity girls finished third in D-IV, 14 points short of qualifying for the CIF State Championships as a team.
However, the Huskies did earn two individual state qualifying berths. Junior Gabrielle Katz placed second in the division with a 5K mark of 20 minutes, 37 seconds. Fellow teammate and senior, Dara Schmidt placed ninth overall and qualified as the fourth individual to Fresno’s Woodward Park over Thanksgiving weekend.
Senior Kaylee Duncan placed 11th and sixth individually – just missing the cut for state by one spot.
Sutter coach Bobby McNeil said the top two teams earn automatic bids to state. Individually, it is the top-5 not on the state qualifying teams, assuming the runners place within the top-12 in D-IV.
Sutter’s varsity boys were led by senior Cameron Anderson, who finished 18th in the division with a time of 19:25.
Jonathan Zubia was 24th in 20:15, while Caleb Correia was 35th in 21:52.
Pro baseball
The Veterans Pack for the upcoming 2022 Sacramento River Cats regular season is now available online only from Nov. 11-12, and can be purchased by visiting https://atmilb.com/3CfbVAk.
The Vet Pack is exclusively available to any active duty, retired, or discharged member of the United States military, or its family.
It includes a Senate level seat for opening night (April 5), Salute to Armed Forces Night (May 21), the Independence Eve Celebration and Fireworks Extravaganza (July 3), Marvel Night (Aug. 27), and Patriot Day (Sept. 11), which is also the final home game of the season.
In addition to receiving the five tickets, Vet Pack purchasers will receive 10 percent off at the On Deck Shop and an official River Cats camo hat.
The full schedule is available online at rivercats.com. Game dates and times are subject to change.
Season ticket memberships and packages are available now by calling the River Cats ticket hotline at (916) 371-HITS (4487), emailing tickets@rivercats.com, or visiting rivercats.com.
Women’s volleyball
William Carey 3, Talladega 0
Sutter product Gillian Tripp and William Carey volleyball opened up with a straight-set win over Talladega to begin pool play of the conference championships Thursday.
Tripp had 30 setter assists and 12 digs for William Carey.
After a back and forth start to the first set, WC used a 10-5 run to take a commanding 17-11 lead. Talladega battled back to cut the lead to 21-18 but WC halted the rally to win the set 25-19.
Things did not start off well for Carey in the second set, as Talladega opened on an 8-0 run. WC regained its focus and went on a 17-2 run on their way to taking the set 25-14. Carey opened the third set quickly, jumping out to a 13-5 lead to win the set 25-17.
WC is back in action today (Friday) against Middle Georgia State at 12:30 p.m. (ET) and Blue Mountain at 5 p.m. at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl. To watch from home visit https://bit.ly/3n9mPTU.