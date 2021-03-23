The Sutter High softball team ended a quick two-day road trip in the Sacramento region with a 6-2 win at Franklin of Elk Grove Tuesday.
Ella Jolley went 2-for-3, while the team’s winning pitcher, Riley Wickum finished 2-for-4 at the plate with a double and a couple RBI.
Morgan Heggstrom added a couple hits for Sutter (2-0). The Huskies return home next week to host River Valley in their home opener beginning at 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 30.
On Monday, Sutter opened its season with a 17-0 win at Placer.
Freshman Olivia Bauer went 3-for-3 scoring three runs, while Jolley finished 4-for-4 with three home runs and 11 total RBI.
Wickum fired a five-inning perfect game with 12 strikeouts.
Girls tennis
River Valley 5, Antelope 4
The Falcons ended the regular season with a 5-4 win over Antelope on senior day Tuesday.
RV finished 6-6 overall and will head into today’s singles league tournament at Woodcreek High School. Doubles is set for Thursday at Woodcreek.
RV’s top winners included Sureen Heer (6-4, 6-1), Hanna Abe (4-6, 6-2, 6-4) and Manjot Kaur (6-1, 6-2).
In doubles, Chloe Pomeroy/ Natalie Duenas won 6-4, 6-2, while Estefania Lopez/ Naina Kaur came away with a straight-set 6-4, 6-1 victory.
Girls soccer
Live Oak 19, Pierce 0
Sisters Bella Goodson and Maya Goodson each netted five goals, while Baylee Alvarado added four to help the Lions shutout Pierce, 19-0 Tuesday in Arbuckle.
Live Oak (1-0) hosts Winters at 4 p.m. Thursday.
Monday’s results
Baseball
River Valley 15, Lindhurst 1
The Falcons began their COVID season with a 15-1 rout of Lindhurst on the road.
Bradley Buzzini went 3-for-4 with three doubles and five runs batted in.
Ricky Moreno and Ryan Bradford each finished 2-for-4.
For Lindhurst (0-1) Andrew Rodriguez led the way with three hits and a double.
Anthony Rodriguez added a pair at the plate.
Lindhurst returns to the field next Wednesday March 31 at home against Wheatland. River Valley hosts Pleasant Valley out of Chico on March 31. Both games are scheduled to begin at 4 p.m.
Varsity golf
River Valley’s Amrit Ghoman shot a team-low and even par 36 to lead the Falcons boys golf team in defeat on Monday.
Karn Ghoman was one behind with a nine hole score of 37.
YSSSC club hosts softball signups
The Yuba Sutter Senior Softball Club (YSSSC) is taking sign ups for the upcoming season. Sign ups are due March 31. For more information contact Terry Brown (530) 613-0623, Val Martin (530) 713-3932 or Ken Shryock (916) 764-1559.