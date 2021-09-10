Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 9 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6560. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.
Volleyball
Sutter 3, Gridley 0
The Huskies won in three sets Thursday night (29-27, 25-9, 25-19) over Gridley, improving to 9-10 on the season.
Laura Anderson collected 11 kills and five aces, Gracie Langsdorf provided nine kills.
Mia Minard had 40 assists and 6 kills for Sutter, which travels to Marysville Tuesday.
East Nicolaus 3, Pierce 2
The Spartans stayed undefeated this fall with a five-set (25-14, 15-25, 25-21, 22-25, 15-10) win over Pierce Thursday.
East Nicolaus improved to 3-0 overall and 1-0 in league.
Jadyn Hoffman floored 13 kills and recorded eight digs for East Nic. Remmington Hewitt added eight kills and 12 digs, while Leila Wininger distributed 16 assists in the win.
East Nic hosts Durham Tuesday.
MILB
Tacoma 10, River Cats 4
After the first inning got away from starting pitcher Sean Hjelle, the deficit was to too large to overcome as the Sacramento River Cats (47-59) lost game one of the series to the Tacoma Rainiers (65-44) on Thursday.
With the aid of four singles and two walks, Tacoma struck for seven first-inning runs against Hjelle, who failed to help his own cause as his throwing error contributed to the damage. The Rainiers added a couple more in the second inning but thankfully Hjelle was able to cruise through the third inning to save the bullpen a bit.
Offensively it was practically the Braden Bishop show as the former Seattle Mariners prospect raked half of the team’s hits and drove in three of their four runs. Thursday night’s left fielder, batting eighth in the order, singled home a run in the second and doubled home a pair in the fourth. The only other run was supplied by an opposite-field shot off the bat of first baseman Wyatt Mathisen.
Listen to all play-by-play action at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.
Freshman football
Sutter 20, Twelve Bridges 6
Killian Brucie rushed for 137 yards on 16 carries and scored a touchdown to help Sutter get to 2-0 on the year with a win over Twelve Bridges out of LIncoln.
Brandon Dobson added 92 yards on the ground on 11 carries and a score.
Dobson also caught a 7-yard TD pass from quarterback Trevor Watson.