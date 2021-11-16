Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 9 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6560. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.
Rifle
Sutter Union High School defeated Fountain Fort Carson AJROTC 1615.9 to 1580.2 last week in the National Air Rifle League.
With the win, Sutter moved into fourth place overall and third place within its Junior Rifle Club conference with a 3-3 mark.
Individually, Sutter was led by Marissa Fedora who shot a 410.2. The remaining contributing members were Sophia Cruz, Lily Miller and Dallas Sorensen.
Sutter gets ready for Lafayette Gun Club from Virginia, which comes in with a 3-2 mark, next week.
The week-to-week competition is a part of the Precision Champions Division of the Orion National Air Rifle League. Sponsored by the Orion Scoring System, the league is a national team league for high school teams and junior rifle clubs. The Champions Division has two parts: An eight-week regular season followed by a single-elimination tournament for the top eight teams.
In each game the teams compete in what is known as a Standing air rifle match. The match is nearly identical to the air rifle events in the Olympic Games. Each athlete shoots 40 shots in the standing position, the most difficult position in rifle competitions. Each shot is worth a maximum of 10.9 points. The sum of points scored in the 40 shots is the athlete’s total. The team score is comprised of the best four athletes from each team.
Women’s basketball
Yuba College 92, Sacramento 49
The 49ers secured a win in their home opener Monday over Sacramento City College.
Jessica Jack, a freshman out of Lincoln, was Yuba’s Player of the Game with 10 points and 22 rebounds. Yuba’s Jordan Patterson-Reid led both teams in scoring with 17 points, including four 3-pointers.
Both Raenette McCrae and Zianna Hundal chipped in 13 points each, with McCrae adding 17 rebounds.
Yuba improved to 2-0 overall with the Sierra College tournament on deck beginning Thursday against Chabot College in Rocklin.
Esports tournament
Registration is now open for the first California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) fall 2021 Esports Tournament, scheduled to begin on Dec. 6. The event is open to any individual with a California Community College email address and is free to play with a total of $1,000 in prize money at stake.
Competitors will be playing soccer against competitors from their same region (either NorCal or SoCal) before advancing to the championship. Champions will split $500 – $250 is awarded to the runner-up team, while the third- and fourth-place teams split $125 each.
This is the first tournament sponsored by the CCCAA.
The registration deadline is 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, with the tournament starting on Dec. 6. The semifinals and final will be held on Dec. 8.