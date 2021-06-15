Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 9 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6560. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.
Both the Sutter High School junior varsity and varsity shooting teams came away with awards aplenty over the weekend at the California Youth Shooting Sports Association State Trap shooting championships in Stockton on June 12-13.
The Sutter varsity team claimed a state overall and individual title, while Sutter’s top varsity shooter, Devan Davis shot the second highest score in the shoot with a 196.
He was in a shoot-off for second place, eventually earning third individually.
As a team Sutter won the division III state title. They also took second in the six series shoots leading up to the state championships.
Sutter JV finished runner-up in the division II state title race last weekend.
The JV competed in six series shoots leading up to the state championship and took second in the series shoots.
The varsity state roster is as follows: Jacob Keen, Connor Babler, Davis, Ethan Harris, Nolan Herbert, Jackson Zoller, Andrew Jacobs, Bailey Stokes, Kody Clinton, Nate Jones, Isabel Boardman, Charles Roberts, and Maximus Martinez.
The JV team consists of Nick Moody, Jaxon Smith, Junior Sandhu, Jesse Smith, Cloey Carrier, James Cooley, Jack Munger, Cezar Campos, Ethan Bland, Jeffery Azevedo, Ashton Malecha, Gavin Triplett, Gavin Crawford, Aurora Baker, Aleck Malecha, Tyler McQuerry, Harmanjit and Singh Dhatt.
Up next is the trap, skeet, sporting clay US Open Nationals in Las Vegas.
Jalen Hale named to Optimist all-star team
Jalen Hale of the Yuba City High boys basketball team, was selected to the Optimist Basketball All Star team by the large north schools committee.
Hale was a combination guard for the Honkers through the team’s modified season in 2021.
Davis assistant to join Nigeria women’s team
UC Davis women’s soccer assistant coach Yewande Balogun received an invitation from the Nigeria Women’s Soccer National Team and will join the Super Falcons for a pair of upcoming friendlies.
After facing Portugal on June 13 at BBVA Stadium in Houston, Texas, Nigeria will square off against the U.S. national team today (Wednesday) in a game televised on ESPN2 at 6 p.m.
The U.S.-Nigeria matchup will take place in Austin, Texas, at Q2 Stadium — the home of Major League Soccer’s newest club, Austin FC. This is the first event taking place inside this brand new 20,500-seat facility.
One of the most decorated goalkeepers in Maryland women’s soccer’s history, Balogun helped the Terrapins reach the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament in 2009 and 2011, in addition to an appearance in the 2010 Atlantic Coast Conference championship match.
She finished her career as the school’s career leader in goals against average (0.93), tied for second in shutouts (19), ranked third in games started (64) and sixth in saves (242).
She defeated seven ranked teams, including four wins over top-10 opponents, throughout her career.
Prior to joining UC Davis’ coaching staff in 2019, Balogun spent three seasons as an assistant coach in charge of the goalkeepers at her alma mater and helped Rachel Egyed earn All-Big Ten honors in 2017 and 2018 — the first-ever Maryland keeper to earn a spot on an All-Big Ten team.
Egyed finished her career among the program’s top 10 in both career goals against average (1.50) and saves (183).
Late Monday
Tacoma 5, River Cats 1
Held to just one run on six hits, the Sacramento River Cats (14-20) dropped Monday’s contest against the Tacoma Rainiers (18-15).
Shortstop Thairo Estrada announced his presence with a first-inning triple in his first game back since being optioned by the San Francisco Giants.
Catcher Joey Bart immediately cashed in with his 23rd run batted in of the season to put the River Cats on top, but that would be the only run scored by Sacramento. Bart finished the night 3-4 and now has 12 hits in his last six games.
After Tacoma responded with a run in the bottom half of the first, the game remained tied until the sixth when Evan White took Gerson Garabito deep to make it 3-1.
The Rainiers would then add insurance runs in the seventh and eighth innings – all the while a trio of Tacoma bullpen arms was busy retiring 10 consecutive River Cats to close out the game.
Listen to all River Cats’ play-by-play action at rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.