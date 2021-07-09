Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 9 p.m. each night.
To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6560. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.
The Sutter High School shotgun team won the varsity and junior varsity division in sporting clays at the U.S. Open Youth Clay Shooting Championship in Las Vegas.
Varsity shooters Bryce Morris and Jackson Zoller shot the highest scores on the varsity course. Ethan Harris tied for third. Morris grabbed the first-place individual championship, followed by Zoller and Harris.
In JV, Sutter finished first and second overall and tied for third. Head coach Dave Samson said there will be a shootoff today (Saturday) to decide third place.
Individually, JV shooter Nick Moody took second and Jaxon Smith placed fifth.
Little League
Junior division
Colusa junior division all-star baseball edged Sutter Area 10-9 on Thursday to reach the championship as an undefeated team.
Colusa will play next at 9 a.m. today (Saturday) at Live Oak against Sutter Area – a Friday night winner over North Yuba in the elimination bracket finale. Colusa needs one win to advance.
A double final, if necessary, is scheduled for noon today in Live Oak.
9- to 11-year-old division
Olivehurst-LInda advanced past Peach Bowl Friday with a 16-1 win in the elimination bracket finale of the 9- to 11-year-old all-star tournament at North Yuba Little League in Browns Valley.
Olivehurst-Linda will play undefeated Colusa beginning at 7 p.m. today (Saturday) in the District 2 finals. If Olivehurst-Linda wins it will play Colusa in a double final set for 7 p.m. Sunday at North Yuba.
The winner moves onto the Section 2 tournament.
College baseball
Gold Sox 13, Folsom 9
Brad Madison had four hits and Troy Shields drove in five runs on Thursday as the Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox out-slugged Folsom, 13-9, in a single-game series at Hard Rock Park in Marysville.
On the mound, Caleb Hurst and Jason Riviello limited Folsom to three runs through six innings, helping Yuba-Sutter grab a 10-3 advantage.
The Gold Sox (14-7) hosted Lincoln in another single-game series Friday, before gearing up for a two-game set against Fairfield beginning at 7 p.m. today (Saturday) at Hard Rock Park.
All games begin at 7 p.m., except Sunday when it is pushed up to 6 p.m.
Tickets are available at the gate, at the Gold Sox office (1525 C St., Marysville) and online at www.goldsox.com.
Pro baseball
Bees 10, River Cats 9
The Sacramento River Cats (23-31) fell for the third time in four games, losing to the Salt Lake Bees (27-27) on center fielder Jo Adell’s walk-off single in Thursday’s series opener.
After dropping the final three games of their last series in Las Vegas, two on walk-offs, the River Cats had the chance at a fresh start, taking a 9-7 lead into the final frame. With two outs, no one on and a two-run lead, right-hander Trevor Gott could not find the last out. Third baseman Preston Palmeiro’s home run, followed by a walk, double and an intentional walk, set up Adell’s game-winner.
The ninth inning put a damper on an otherwise strong showing for Sacramento, which included three-run home runs from designated hitter Joe McCarthy and third baseman Arismendy Alcántara.
One game after McCarthy set a new career high, the lefty reached the 10-home run peak for the first time in his professional career with a first-inning shot to break the scoreless tie.
Auto racing
All-American speedway postpones tonight’s race
Due to an excessive heat warning issued by the National Weather Service indicating dangerous conditions the All American Speedway has postponed the inaugural Bullring Battle featuring North State Modifieds, NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series, and the Riebes Auto Parts Trailer Bash today (Saturday).
The weather service is calling for highs near 113 degrees in Roseville today.
Discussions have begun with North State Modified Series and @the Grounds officials for a potential makeup date. The next scheduled event for the speedway is July 24 including the entire slate of NASCAR weekly divisions along with the BMR Drivers Academy.