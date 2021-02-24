In its second-to-final meet of the modified season, the Sutter High cross country teams swept Las Plumas (Oroville) on the road Wednesday. 

The boys scored a perfect 15; the girls defeated LP, 26-31. 

Sutter hosts Pleasant Valley of Chico at 2:30 p.m. Friday in the team’s finale for 2020-21. 

Varsity boys

Raymond Baldez led the Huskies with a third place finish in 18 minutes 8.18 seconds. He was followed by Xavier Pitula (18:38.84), Mario Matteoli (20.09.90), Cameron Anderson (20.12.03), Ethan Batatan (20:37.75) and Caleb Correia (20:46.93). 

LP’s Joshua Santaigo won the race in 17:21. 

Varsity girls

Senior Perla Martinez finally got the best of her teammate, Mackenzie Ritner, finishing third overall to lead Sutter with a personal best of 21:19.65. 

Ritner placed fourth in 21:49.87, followed by Meadow Topete and Kaylee Duncan who crossed in fifth and sixth respectively in 22:13.92 and 24:12.75. 

 

Tripp, Carey sweep Mobile

Sutter High product Gillian Tripp and the William Carey volleyball team continued conference action Tuesday with a straight-set victory over the University of Mobile. 

Tripp, a Carey senior and the team’s setter, finished with 30 assists, while Nina Messinger had 14 digs defensively. 

After a back and forth start, the Crusaders offense caught fire.  With the game tied at nine all, Carey went on a 16-5 run to take the first set 25-15.  It was the same in the second set.  With WCU trailing 10-7, the offense once again found the spark it needed, going on an 11-3 run, on their way to a 25-18 victory.

Things were much different in the third set as Mobile opened a 12-8 advantage.  Carey answered with a 6-0 run to take a 14-12 lead but the Rams countered to tie the set at 16 all.  

From there the Carey offense dug deep retaking the lead and never looked back taking the set 25-20 for the victory.

Carey is back in action Friday, Feb. 26 against Loyola University in conference. 

First serve is set for 6 p.m. at the Ben Waddle Sports Complex. 

