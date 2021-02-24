In its second-to-final meet of the modified season, the Sutter High cross country teams swept Las Plumas (Oroville) on the road Wednesday.
The boys scored a perfect 15; the girls defeated LP, 26-31.
Sutter hosts Pleasant Valley of Chico at 2:30 p.m. Friday in the team’s finale for 2020-21.
Varsity boys
Raymond Baldez led the Huskies with a third place finish in 18 minutes 8.18 seconds. He was followed by Xavier Pitula (18:38.84), Mario Matteoli (20.09.90), Cameron Anderson (20.12.03), Ethan Batatan (20:37.75) and Caleb Correia (20:46.93).
LP’s Joshua Santaigo won the race in 17:21.
Varsity girls
Senior Perla Martinez finally got the best of her teammate, Mackenzie Ritner, finishing third overall to lead Sutter with a personal best of 21:19.65.
Ritner placed fourth in 21:49.87, followed by Meadow Topete and Kaylee Duncan who crossed in fifth and sixth respectively in 22:13.92 and 24:12.75.
Tripp, Carey sweep Mobile
Sutter High product Gillian Tripp and the William Carey volleyball team continued conference action Tuesday with a straight-set victory over the University of Mobile.
Tripp, a Carey senior and the team’s setter, finished with 30 assists, while Nina Messinger had 14 digs defensively.
After a back and forth start, the Crusaders offense caught fire. With the game tied at nine all, Carey went on a 16-5 run to take the first set 25-15. It was the same in the second set. With WCU trailing 10-7, the offense once again found the spark it needed, going on an 11-3 run, on their way to a 25-18 victory.
Things were much different in the third set as Mobile opened a 12-8 advantage. Carey answered with a 6-0 run to take a 14-12 lead but the Rams countered to tie the set at 16 all.
From there the Carey offense dug deep retaking the lead and never looked back taking the set 25-20 for the victory.
Carey is back in action Friday, Feb. 26 against Loyola University in conference.
First serve is set for 6 p.m. at the Ben Waddle Sports Complex.