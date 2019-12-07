Grant Tull continued his torrid start to the season for the Gridley High boys basketball team, dropping 29 on Saturday to lead the Bulldogs over Durham, 54-41 Saturday to wrap up the Durham tournament.
Tull scored 33 earlier in the bracket to help Gridley drop Rancho Cotate 74-45.
Gridley’s Tony Murillo added 15 points on Saturday, while Cameron Erickson, Cesar De la Torre and Chance Nicolson each shored up excellent defense, head coach Chay Dake said.
Gridley (4-0) travels to Willows Tuesday for a 7 p.m. contest.
Varsity boys basketball
Stockton Christian 85,
Faith Christian 58
David Villasenor led Faith Christian of Yuba City with 25 pts on five 3-pointers, while Daniel Wickline collected a double-double of 24 points and 20 rebounds in the loss to unbeaten Stockton Christian. Faith Christian (2-2) hosts Lindhurst at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Skyline (Oakland) 81,
Sutter 52
The Sutter trailed early to D-I Skyline but fought and nearly played the out of area team even in the second en route to a 81-52 loss Saturday in the finals of the Woodland tournament. Sutter lost the second half 37-33. The Huskies were led by a breakout game from Aryan Sharma (20 points) in defeat. Aiden Hursky chipped in 11 points and eight rebounds and was named to the all-tournament with Gaven Gardner.
Sutter (2-2) hosts Colfax in a nonleague game at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Earlier action
East Nicolaus 63, Willows 41
David Earhart scored 35 points, Kent Earhart swished 14 points for the Spartans in their victory at the Wheatland tournament.
Girls basketball
Yuba City 34, North Tahoe 26
Shontaisha Chand provided 15 points, Sehjal Dhami 12 for the Honkers they dispatch of North Tahoe at the Live Oak tournament this week.
Marysville 43, Live Oak 38
Karisma Biggs stuffed the stat sheet against Live Oak with 19 points, 13 rebounds, six blocked shots, four assists and two steals to lead the Indians to victory.
Sutter 44, Clearlake 37
Reagan Ford and Aubri Fowler each netted 12 points to lead the way for the Huskie girls.
Wheatland 53, Pierce 43
Logan Garza collected 22 points, 7 rebounds, 3 blocks and nine steals, Alexis Durham tallied a double-double of 18 points and 10 steals to pace Wheatland to a 10-point win.
Girls soccer
Live Oak 12, Pierce 0
Baylee Alvarado netted five goals, Frania Figueroa and Elli Sanchez each provided a pair for the Lions in rout of Pierce.
College basketball
Yuba College bounced back from Wednesday’s loss to No. 1 City College of San Francisco with a 79-61 win at home over De Anza on Friday.
Jacob Henry scored 13 to lead the way, while Cornell Greenwood swished 12 and Jordan Bryant chipped in eight points and 12 rebounds.