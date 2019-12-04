The Wheatland girls’ varsity basketball team defeated the Chico Panthers, 48-39, on the road Tuesday night.
The Pirates’ Kaiya Potter was the lead scorer for Wheatland with 17 points – including five 3-pointers – and three rebounds; Logan Garza scored 13 points, had three rebounds, four block shots and two steals; and Alexis Durham tallied 11 points, seven rebounds and seven steals.
Wheatland will play at the Colusa Tournament today against Pierce.
Quincy 37, Marysville 33
The Marysville girls’ varsity basketball team fell to Quincy, 37-33, on Wednesday night.
The Indians’ leading scorer Lysette Gonzalez tallied 10 points, two of which were 3-pointers and two layups; Mercedes Yang scored eight points, including two 3-pointers; Karisma Biggs scored four points and had 13 rebounds and six assists; and Sophia Rogers had six points.
Marysville will play against Yuba City today at the Live Oak Tournament at 4:30 p.m.