Postseason honors for the recently-completed high school sports season continued on Friday with the release of Sutter Union High’s postseason honors for a number of sports.
In softball, Sutter’s perfect season garnered plenty of attention from the Butte View League voters. Junior pitcher Riley Wickum was named Most Valuable Player, while Avery Jolley, Ella Jolley, Meadow Topete, Isabel Gildea and Olivia Bauer each were selected to the BVL first-team.
Morgan Heggstrom was named honorable mention.
In spring football, Daniel Cummings, Kyle Watson, Theo Bravos, Patrick O’neal, Landon Cooper, Cole Fear and Travis Meyer earned all-league.
In track and field, Davin Atwal was all-league in long jump and triple jump and Jon Bicknell in the high jump. Meyer, Elian Rosales, D’Angelo Acosta and Josh Gregor also garnered all-league in track.
Sutter’s baseball team was led by league MVP Kyle Giovannoni, while Justin Matsui, Cooper, Alex McDermott, Connor Babler and Leighton Tarke made the first-team.
Sutter finished 19-8 and 8-1 in the BVL.
Late Thursday
Lincoln 11, Yuba-Sutter 4
The Yuba-Sutter Gold Sox dropped game one of 2021 at home, 11-4 to Lincoln.
Yuba-Sutter (0-1) trailed 5-3 after four innings. At that point, Lincoln blew it open with a pair of three-run rallies in the top of the sixth and seventh to come away with the road victory.
Brendon Vela (2-3), Yuba City High product Brad Madison (2-4) and Brandon Motheral (2-2). Motheral also walked three times. Between the two teams there were 23 walks and six fielding errors.
Pro baseball
Sutter Health Park’s Fourth of July celebration has returned as Fourth on the Field Remix featuring the Sacramento Philharmonic and Opera. This year’s event will once again take place on the field as guests will have the opportunity to lay on the pristine Sutter Health Park outfield grass, enjoy family friendly music as performed by the Sacramento Philharmonic and Opera, and end the night with one of the only fireworks shows in the area.
The event will feature three ticket options to choose from: A section on the grass with access to a private drink and restrooms, general admission field access, and reserved seating bowl tickets. All guests will have access to a midsummer classics inspired menu as well as some of Sacramento’s favorite local craft brews.
Gates will open at 7 p.m. and the family friendly performance will begin shortly after 8 p.m. The Fourth of July fireworks extravaganza will begin at 9:30 p.m.
Visit rivercats.com for more information. Tickets will go on sale soon.