Editor’s Note: Cutoff time for score submissions is 9 p.m. each night. To report scores, please send information to jlarson@appealdemocrat.com or call 749-6560. Submissions on Friday may be held until next week.
Yuba City High School Athletic Director Joel Seaman did not want his program to lose a game completely, so on Friday school officials elected to shift what would have been its home-opener against Vanden scheduled for today (Saturday) to Fairfield due to air quality concerns.
Seaman said YC will not be the home team in Vanden.
“We don’t want to gamble with not being able to play (Saturday) due to poor (air quality index),” Seaman said in a statement. “All week Fairfield has had a lower AQI than Yuba City, so we decided to move our game to Vanden. And if both places would have been OK, the lower AQI in Fairfield would still be better, health wise, for everyone.”
Seaman said the game would have been canceled if the AQI was 150. On Thursday, the AQI reached 143 in Yuba City-Marysville, which is unhealthy for sensitive groups. Fairfield’s AQI has yet to reach unhealthy for sensitive groups this month.
Today’s tripleheader at Vanden begins with the freshman game at 3 p.m., followed by junior varsity at 5 p.m. and varsity at 7:30 p.m.
YC first-year head coach Willie Burns said the shift in venue is just another roadblock that his team will overcome.
“Yuba tough means whatever you throw at us we will be able to overcome,” Burns said. “I think people will be surprised how hot and heavy we come out.”
Volleyball
Colusa 3, Sutter 0
The Huskies were swept by Colusa Thursday, losing 22-25, 18-25, 19-25.
Sutter’s Mia Minard had six aces, 19 assists and five kills. Gracie Langsdorf had six kills and two blocks. Natalee Gardner finished with 12 digs.
Sutter (0-1) travels to Chico to compete in a tournament this weekend, first-year coach Elizabeth Thygeson said.
Sutter is home for the first time this season Aug. 26 against Willows.
MiLB baseball
Tacoma 10, River Cats 7
Despite striking out a season-high 20 batters, the Sacramento River Cats (38-52) struggled with walks, falling to the Tacoma Rainiers (52-39) in a roller coaster extra-innings defeat Thursday.
Walks proved to be the River Cats’ downfall. Five of the eight free passes would go on to score and two of the deciding runs in the 12th were scored on back-to-back bases loaded walks.
The game was sent to extras thanks to a ninth-inning rally by Sacramento. Down 5-2 in the ninth, the River Cats came roaring back. Third baseman Jason Vosler started the rally with a solo home run to right field off lefty Daniel Zamora, followed by a walk, two infield singles, a double play and a game-tying bloop single from first baseman Jason Krizan.
Tacoma right-hander Ryan Weber was perfect through 4.1 innings, finishing the day with seven strikeouts and two earned runs in 7.0 innings
Right fielder Heliot Ramos got things going in the fifth, when he singled to break up the no-hitter, stole second, took third on a throwing error by catcher Brian O’Keefe and scored on left fielder Mike Tauchman’s RBI single.
One inning later, second baseman Thairo Estrada launched a towering home run onto the left field clubhouse to tie the game at two.
Listen to Johnny Doskow call the game live online at www.rivercats.com or on the MiLB First Pitch app.